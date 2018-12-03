Jose Mourinho: It Would Be a 'Miracle' for Manchester United to Finish in Top 4

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said it would be a "miracle" if the Red Devils were to finish in the top four this season.

Mourinho spoke to reporter Renato Senise at RedeTV (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness) after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton and said his ambitions for the campaign were to "try to win as many points as possible and try almost the miracle of finishing fourth."

Manchester United's draw at St Mary's Stadium left them in seventh place in the table, eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal after 14 games played.

Mourinho said in November he thought Manchester United could be in the top four by the end of 2018:

However, the team have since endured disappointing draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton to fall 16 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United also have some tough fixtures in December. They take on a resurgent Arsenal side Wednesday. The Gunners moved into fourth place Sunday after a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

A win for Arsenal would end Manchester United's top-four hopes, according to Mark Ogden at ESPN FC:

The Red Devils also face a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on December 16. The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season and have won six and drawn one of their seven home games.

Manchester United are on a poor run of form currently. Saturday's draw means they have now gone three games without a win in the top flight.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette highlighted their disappointing record this season:

The Red Devils are also struggling with injuries and suspensions, particularly in defence, ahead of the visit from Arsenal.

Ciaran Kelly at the Manchester Evening News noted the players who could miss out:

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said United look a long way off finishing in the top four, per Sky Sports (h/t Goal's Chris Burton).

"If you are Manchester United, where are you at? Watching them on Saturday against Southampton they look a million miles away from that [Arsenal and Tottenham]. United are in a massive battle to get into the top four, even the Europa League places at the moment," he said.

Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the top four already look slim, and if they maintain their current form, they may be ended completely before the turn of the year.