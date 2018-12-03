Jose Mourinho: It Would Be a 'Miracle' for Manchester United to Finish in Top 4

Jose Mourinho: It Would Be a 'Miracle' for Manchester United to Finish in Top 4December 3, 2018
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said it would be a "miracle" if the Red Devils were to finish in the top four this season.
Mourinho spoke to reporter Renato Senise at RedeTV (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness) after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton and said his ambitions for the campaign were to "try to win as many points as possible and try almost the miracle of finishing fourth."
Manchester United's draw at St Mary's Stadium left them in seventh place in the table, eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal after 14 games played.
Mourinho said in November he thought Manchester United could be in the top four by the end of 2018:
ESPN UK @ESPNUK
Manchester United will finish 2018 in the top four, according to Jose Mourinho. https://t.co/yGi8ictpbk
However, the team have since endured disappointing draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton to fall 16 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Manchester United also have some tough fixtures in December. They take on a resurgent Arsenal side Wednesday. The Gunners moved into fourth place Sunday after a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
A win for Arsenal would end Manchester United's top-four hopes, according to Mark Ogden at ESPN FC:
Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_
Man Utd next for Arsenal. Win at OT and they will leave United dead and buried in top four race. If they're not already...
The Red Devils also face a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on December 16. The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season and have won six and drawn one of their seven home games.
Manchester United are on a poor run of form currently. Saturday's draw means they have now gone three games without a win in the top flight.
Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette highlighted their disappointing record this season:
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
14 Premier League games. Scored 22. Conceded 23. Two points from last three games. Seventh place in the league. 16 points behind Manchester City. 14 points off the bottom of the table. Sack. The. Manager. Now. #MUFC
The Red Devils are also struggling with injuries and suspensions, particularly in defence, ahead of the visit from Arsenal.
Ciaran Kelly at the Manchester Evening News noted the players who could miss out:
Ciaran Kelly @MENCKelly
You do wonder what defence United can put out vs Arsenal to deal with Aubameyang et al. Ashley Young's suspended and Luke Shaw hobbled off at Southampton after Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling were both ruled out at St Mary's. Rojo not ready to start yet. Lindelof out...#mufc
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said United look a long way off finishing in the top four, per Sky Sports (h/t Goal's Chris Burton).
"If you are Manchester United, where are you at? Watching them on Saturday against Southampton they look a million miles away from that [Arsenal and Tottenham]. United are in a massive battle to get into the top four, even the Europa League places at the moment," he said.
Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the top four already look slim, and if they maintain their current form, they may be ended completely before the turn of the year.
