Metrics 101: Who Are the NBA's Actual Best 3-Point Shooters?

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Average Stats: 39.3 percent on 6.3 attempts per game with 26.8 percent created

Accuracy Range: 35.8 percent (D'Angelo Russell) to 41.9 percent (Khris Middleton)

Volume Range: 5.7 attempts per game (Terrence Ross) to 7.3 attempts per game (Middleton)

Creation Range: 13.2 percent created (Buddy Hield) to 41.8 percent created (Middleton)

You'll see a lot of variation here, because these shooters tend to be good at everything. Some create more of their own shots than others. Some shoulder much heftier burdens within their teams' offensive schemes. But they're all effective gunners who can score in a wide variety of situations, whether curling around screens for catch-and-shoot attempts, breaking down defenders or waiting in the corners for the right opportunities.

1. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

41.9 percent on 7.3 attempts per game with 41.9 percent created

Could Khris Middleton's placement atop this cluster be any more obvious? If anything, he has a serious case to move into a tier of his own or become a standout within the realm of high-volume creators, who may well be as valuable as the shooters in this group.

No member of this nonet is more accurate, as Middleton is knocking down a career-best 41.9 percent of his own triples. No member is shooting more frequently, and that's another career high for this Milwaukee Bucks sniper. No member is creating a higher percentage of his own buckets. Surprise, surprise: That's another high-water mark for Middleton, who had never before created more than 15.8 percent of his treys.

There's a career year, and then there's whatever Middleton is submitting.

2. Josh Richardson, Miami Heat



41.1 percent on 6.9 attempts per game with 22.6 percent created

Perhaps the Miami Heat were wise to avoid handing Josh Richardson over to the Minnesota Timberwolves while Jimmy Butler trade talks were ongoing. The new member of the Philadelphia 76ers might be the more valuable overall commodity, but Richardson has acquitted himself nicely by remaining on fire for the South Beach residents.

Much like Middleton, he's also made substantial strides.

Richardson has shot this proficiently before, draining 46.1 percent of his long-range attempts during his rookie season out of Tennessee back in 2015-16. But he only took 2.2 tries per game and required assists on 96.2 percent of the makes, which stands in stark contrast to this year's figures. He's entering new territory now, even if he's been more accurate in the past.

3. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

38.8 percent on 6.7 attempts per game with 35.1 percent created

Breaking news: Kyrie Irving is pretty good at this whole ball-handling thing, which, in turn, helps him convert plenty of three-point attempts after breaking down a defender. It's not exactly new that he's able to maintain respectable numbers while creating 35.1 percent of his long-range offense.

Actually, we take that back. It is new.

Irving has never before relied on assists for such a large percentage of his three-point makes. Heading into 2018-19, his lowest self-creation mark came during his 2014-15 campaign for the Cleveland Cavaliers (38.2 percent), during which time he took 5.0 treys per game and made 41.5 percent of them.

This is uncharted territory for Irving, and the increased reliance on his teammates means we could reasonably see that percentage rise back into the 40s.

4. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings

39.7 percent on 5.7 attempts per game with 24.0 percent created

Even though Bogdan Bogdanovic's three-point locations have changed significantly in 2018-19, he's again proving his merits as a knockdown shooter.

During his rookie campaign with the Sacramento Kings, he took 12.2 percent of his long-range attempts from the corners and converted at a 47.5 percent clip. This year, he's setting up above the break far more frequently—just 4.8 percent of his triples come from the corners—but is still creating an identical amount of his offense.

It just goes to show that some shooters can find success from anywhere.

5. Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

41.1 percent on 5.9 attempts per game with 13.2 percent created

Bogdanovic isn't the only great shooter for the Sacramento Kings.

Buddy Hield doesn't operate with the ball in his hands as frequently, but he's firing away even more often while hitting at an even higher clip. In fact, the former Oklahoma standout is one of only nine qualified shooters throughout the league to hit more than 41 percent of his long-balls while taking no fewer than five per contest.

Considering he joins Stephen Curry as one of only two players in that club each of the last two years, it might be time to accept Hield as one of the league's truly elite downtown weapons.

6. Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic

40.5 percent on 5.7 attempts per game with 19.0 percent created

Terrence Ross' pogo-stick athleticism still hasn't fully translated to the NBA, making him an enduring bust after the Toronto Raptors used the No. 8 pick of the 2012 draft on his services. But during his second full season with the Orlando Magic, he's finally rekindling the distance-shooting skill that originally allowed him to earn top billing as an all-around offensive prospect.

Ross doesn't create many of his own looks, preferring to instead lurk on the wings and wait for spot-up opportunities. This is actually the highest self-created tally of his career.

Of course, he's pretty effective in those situations now, trending toward his first professional season north of the 40-percent barrier.

7. D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

35.8 percent on 6.8 attempts per game with 34.5 percent created

Nothing is too different about D'Angelo Russell's shooting profile in 2018-19. He's still creating about the same percentage of his makes from beyond the rainbow (34.1 percent in the three prior seasons), and he's not firing away too much more frequently than he has in the past. In fact, the biggest alteration is that he's moved out of the corners, from which he's always thrived:

Previous Three Seasons: 12.6 percent of threes from the corners; 40.0 percent shooting from the corners

2018-19: 3.7 percent of threes from the corners; 33.3 percent shooting from the corners

But apparently, everything is clicking above the break. That's the only explanation for him suddenly hitting a career-best 35.8 percent of his long-range attempts and beginning to justify the high-volume attempts that largely come within the flow of the Brooklyn Nets offense.

8. CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

36.5 percent on 6.0 attempts per game with 30.0 percent created

Though CJ McCollum has struggled with consistency for the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter of 2018-19, he's still leveling out at a respectable mark. Hitting 36.5 percent of your deep tries while taking six per game and creating a substantial portion of those knockdowns is all good.

Plus, Rip City should only expect his numbers to trend up.

During the last three seasons, McCollum took 5.8 triples per contest and converted at a 41.2 percent clip while creating 30.5 percent of his makes. Those numbers would still put him squarely in this cluster, though he'd move well up the internal rankings.

9. Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

37.9 percent on 5.8 attempts per game with 20.8 percent created

Yes, Joe Ingles is ranked last among this impressive cluster of shooters. That's still nothing to frown about.

Only 11 qualified marksmen can match his combination of volume and efficiency during the 2018-19 campaign, and that's before we take his shot creation into account. Though he's most famous for his spot-up ability, he's creating more of his own looks while head coach Quin Snyder tries to push the right buttons and pull the Utah Jazz out of their offensive doldrums by any means necessary.

It's perfectly conceivable this is the version of Ingles we see all year. It's also possible he takes a slight step back in the pick-and-roll ball-handling domain and sees his efficiency skyrocket back to the level of the last two years (44.0 percent).

Either way, Ingles is a well-rounded marksman brushing shoulders with elite company.