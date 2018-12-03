Jurgen Klopp Charged with Misconduct After On-Pitch Celebration vs. Everton

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 3, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Jurgen Klopp the manager / head coach of Liverpool celebrates with Alisson Becker of Liverpool as Divock Origi of Liverpool scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 2, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct for his celebrations after the Reds' late winner against Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

The German sprinted on to the pitch to celebrate Divock Origi's stoppage-time goal and subsequently apologised for his behaviour after the match.

According to BBC Sport, Klopp has now been charged by the Football Association for his actions and has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

