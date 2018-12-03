Jurgen Klopp Charged with Misconduct After On-Pitch Celebration vs. Everton

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct for his celebrations after the Reds' late winner against Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

The German sprinted on to the pitch to celebrate Divock Origi's stoppage-time goal and subsequently apologised for his behaviour after the match.

According to BBC Sport, Klopp has now been charged by the Football Association for his actions and has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

