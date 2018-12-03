Paolo Maldini Confirms AC Milan's Interest in Cesc Fabregas, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

AC Milan icon and director Paolo Maldini has said the club have "ideas" for the January transfer window amid continued links to Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

After another busy summer in the transfer market and a strong start to the season, Milan sit in fourth spot in Serie A and appear well equipped to compete for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), Maldini said the club will look to consolidate that position with some January acquisitions and mentioned the reports linking the club with Ibrahimovic and Fabregas.

"Fabregas and Ibra? We have ideas," he said. "We want to do everything so we can [to] finish in the top four and we'll try to make signings, but we're happy with this team regardless. Even those whose contracts are expiring are showing great professionalism."

