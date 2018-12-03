Aaron Ramsey Hits Back at Eric Dier After Being Told to 'Sit Back on the Bench'

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey has hit back at Eric Dier after the Tottenham Hotspur man appeared to tell him to "sit back on the bench" during Arsenal's 4-2 win over their rivals on Sunday.

Per MailOnline's Sam McEvoy, the pair exchanged words after Dier sparked a first-half melee between both sets of players when he shushed the crowd after scoring Spurs' first goal, with substitute Ramsey coming from the dugout to get involved.

Ramsey came on at half-time to help inspire the Gunners to battle back from 2-1 down, and he posted an Instagram story referencing his confrontation with Dier after the match, per Twitter user afcstuff:

The Gunners were losing at the break after Dier's header and a Harry Kane penalty saw Spurs overturn Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early spot-kick.

Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette were brought on for the second half. Eleven minutes in, Ramsey laid off Hector Bellerin's superb long pass into Aubameyang's path for the Gabon striker to apply a stunning curled finish.

The Welshman then turned provider for fellow substitute Lacazette, dispossessing Juan Foyth before slipping in the Frenchman to score Arsenal's third.

Ramsey, who is in the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium and is set to leave next the summer, has featured in all of the Gunners' 14 Premier League games this season but started just six.

Despite that, he has had a significant impact for his team:

The Times' Henry Winter was full of praise for the midfielder:

Indeed, he showed himself to be an important leader for Arsenal on the pitch with his excellent performance.

Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2008, making him the longest-serving player in their current squad.

As Winter noted, replacing him at the Emirates Stadium will be difficult.