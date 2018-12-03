Thomas Tuchel, Thiago Silva Unsure on Severity of Neymar's Injury

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (C) is substituted by Paris Saint-Germain's Cameroonian forward Eric Choupo-Moting (R) during the French L1 football match Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on December 2, 2018 in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel and captain Thiago Silva have said they are unsure of the severity of Neymar's injury after the Brazilian limped out of the game against Bordeaux on Sunday.

Neymar scored the first goal of the 2-2 draw but was withdrawn from the game before the hour-mark with what appeared to be a groin issue. He walked straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The forward recently picked up a knock on international duty with Brazil, and Tuchel told Canal+ (h/t Goal) that he believes it may be the same issue.

"I think it's the same injury, but I haven't seen yet," he said. "We have to be careful, He said (before the game) it was not a problem playing today. Hopefully, we will have him back after the Strasbourg game."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

