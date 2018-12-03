Mike Tomlin on Refs in Steelers' Loss vs. Chargers: 'Gonna Keep My Mouth Shut'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would have every right to complain about egregious officiating during his team's 33-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but he opted not to do so in his postgame press conference.

"It's fruitless and it doesn't change the outcome of the game," Tomlin said, per Curt Popejoy of USA Today's Steelers Wire. "I'm gonna keep my mouth shut. I've sent enough money to New York."

Popejoy noted Tomlin was fined $25,000 when he questioned the officiating following his team's 41-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

It would have been easy for Tomlin to point to two critical mistakes by the officials following Sunday's loss.

Los Angeles' first touchdown came on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Travis Benjamin late in the first quarter, but only after the referees missed a clear false start by Sam Tevi. The Chargers then tied the score in the fourth quarter with a 73-yard punt return from Desmond King and the ensuing Keenan Allen two-point conversion, but only because the officials missed a block in the back on the return.

Despite the critical missed calls that directly led to two Chargers touchdowns, the Steelers were still in control for much of the game and failed to put the visitors away after building a 16-point lead.

They can rightfully blame the officials, but Pittsburgh's inability to close the game in an effective manner also led to the second straight loss for the AFC North leaders.