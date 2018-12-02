Rudy Gobert Rips Refs After Loss to Heat: 'Every Night Has Been the Same S--t'

Gaston De Cardenas/Associated Press

Two free throws in the closing seconds were the difference in the Utah Jazz's 102-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, and Jazz star Rudy Gobert wasn't happy about it.

The center discussed the lack of consistency in officiating after the game, via Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune (warning: NSFW language):

Dwyane Wade drew a foul on Gobert with 3.2 seconds left and made both of his free throws to seal the two-point win.

Donovan Mitchell had an opportunity to give the Jazz a lead in the previous possession but missed his shot, although Gobert claims that he was "pushed harder" than Wade was.

The loss dropped Utah to 11-13 on the season, which is good for the second-worst record in the Western Conference ahead of only the Phoenix Suns.

This is a major shift from last season's squad that went 48-34 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

The team has especially struggled in close games this year, losing all three contests in which the score was decided by three points or fewer. One made shot could have been the difference in each game, although a few changed calls by the officials could have also changed the outcome.

Gobert will hope for more luck and better calls in the future to help turn around this season.