Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Kareem Hunt Video: 'We Don't Do Those Things'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to completely understand why Kareem Hunt was released after the running back was seen on video shoving and kicking a woman last February.

"I saw the stuff that happened,'' Mahomes said after Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "We don't do those things."

Hunt has been an impact player since joining the league, leading the NFL in rushing last season while totaling 1,202 yards with 14 touchdowns from scrimmage this year. However, Mahomes didn't hold back in his assessment of his teammate's actions.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs offense didn't miss the running back in its first game without him.

Kansas City improved to 10-2 with a 40-33 win over the Raiders Sunday, the fifth time this season the squad has reached 40 points in a game.

Spencer Ware replaced Hunt in the backfield and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Damien Williams also added 38 yards.

"That's my brother," Ware said of Hunt after the game. "It's a tough situation. But the men in this circle, the men in the locker room ... we've got one goal, and that's to win a Super Bowl."

The Chiefs will have a tougher test next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.