Ronda Rousey in Action and Preview for December 3 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Raw brand remains in upheaval following Roman Reigns' leukemia diagnosis and Braun Strowman's elbow injury, and now—just 13 days away from the year-ending TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view—there are many questions left unanswered.

Some of these WWE Creative will have to address Monday night on Raw, live from the Toyota Center in Houston.

Preview

Baron Corbin's Reign of Terror

Raw interim general manager Baron Corbin continued to lay waste to the Superstars who oppose him and his rule on Monday nights a week ago when he, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre left Finn Balor and Elias lying.

With TLC on the horizon and no official word on his match with Strowman being postponed due to injury, expect to see the authority figure throw his weight around some more.

Balor and Elias will likely remain the focus of his reign of terror as they were officially announced to face McIntyre and Lashley, respectively, on December 16. While nothing has been formally confirmed, it would make sense for Corbin to continue putting obstacles in their way.

After last week's lackluster, uninspired mess of a show, one can only hope it comes in a more engaging way.

Last Monday's show ended in anticlimactic fashion, with the three heels standing tall to close out the episode.

Common sense says the babyfaces get the best of their rivals to keep interest alive in the program, but it increasingly feels like WWE is creating a rogues' gallery of sorts for Strowman upon his return. And in this case, Balor and Elias may well be relegated to the roles of Nightwing and Robin, sidekicks only.

Ronda Rousey Returns to the Ring

The last time we saw Ronda Rousey in the squared circle, she was being brutally assaulted by Charlotte Flair, courtesy of a steel chair and a kendo stick.

Monday night, she may again find herself on the receiving end of a beatdown she wants no part of as she teams with Natalya to battle TLC opponent Nia Jax and second-generation star Tamina Snuka.

The tag match will serve as a preview of the upcoming Rousey vs. Jax match and, as such, should see the No. 1 contender create even more heat for herself by beating down the champion and creating a sense that she may well unseat Rowdy for the title on December 16.

If the heels win—and they should—Natalya will likely take the pin to protect Rousey's win-loss record but make no mistake about it: The key to getting more heat on Jax is to have her prove she is capable of defeating the UFC Hall of Famer.

Otherwise, the pay-per-view rolls around and fans are treated to a foregone conclusion of a match.

Dean Ambrose Returns

Dean Ambrose missed last week's episode of Raw but vowed to return this week, when he will almost certainly come face-to-face with Seth Rollins ahead of their match at TLC.

To this point, The Lunatic Fringe has stayed one step ahead of Rollins. After weeks of Ambrose manipulating and getting the best of The Architect, one would assume the best creative call would be for him to fight back and get some heat of his own, but that's what the pay-per-view is for.

Instead, it would be wise to have Rollins come close to getting his hands on Ambrose, only for the unstable villain to escape his wrath.

Ambrose remains the heel fans want to see get his comeuppance, and Rollins comes even closer to achieving the revenge that has eluded him. That story is easy to sell to fans, and one that makes the impending intercontinental championship match so much more anticipated.