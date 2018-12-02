Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Scouted Cengiz Under

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Cengiz Under was reportedly on Arsenal's radar when AS Roma took on Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday. The Gunners had scouts in attendance as Under started and scored as Roma drew 2-2 with Inter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Football Italia reported Arsenal's scouting mission and also noted how Under will cost as much as €50 million since he's contracted to I Giallorossi until the summer of 2022.

The hefty asking price may not deter Arsenal, though, after the way Under thrived against Inter. He scored his team's first equaliser via a thunderous long-range shot six minutes into the second half.

The stunning effort understandably earned the gifted 21-year-old some plaudits:

It also gave Under his fifth goal of the season in all competitions, the third in Italy's top flight. The Turkey international also has four assists to his credit, proof his eye for a pass is almost as astute as his vision in front of goal.

Those qualities would make Under a hit in north London. Arsenal need a versatile player to provide width along a forward line otherwise brimming with options better suited to playing through the middle.

Head coach Unai Emery has often forced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out wide, but the former Borussia Dortmund striker's impressive numbers prove he's best in a central role:

Aubameyang's ex-Dortmund team-mate, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has also been used on the flank even though his creativity and vision are better served as a central-roaming No. 10.

Alex Iwobi is perhaps the only wide player at Emery's disposal who has the quickness and foot speed to stretch teams on the flanks. Under would give the Arsenal chief a true winger to complement the efforts of prolific centre-forwards Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Without a natural wide player Emery's squad will become too reliant on full-backs Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin for width. It makes a serious investment in Under worth it for the Gunners.