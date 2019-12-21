Liverpool's Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain on Crutches After Injury vs. Flamengo

MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on crutches after suffering an injury during Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup final win over Flamengo in Qatar.



Sports correspondent Carrie Brown said he has picked up an ankle problem:

The midfielder started the match but was forced off on 75 minutes and was seen on crutches after the Reds' victory over the Copa Libertadores winners:

Oxlade-Chamberlain now looks doubtful for Liverpool's next outing. The Reds return to Premier League action on Boxing Day against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The injury is a fresh setback for the midfielder, who has endured a tough time since swapping Arsenal for Liverpool in August 2017 for a fee of £35 million, per BBC Sport.

He began life at Anfield in encouraging fashion but suffered a serious knee injury in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Roma in April 2018 that kept him out of action for a year.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his long-awaited return in April 2019 as a substitute against Huddersfield Town and went on to sign a new four-year deal at Liverpool in August. The midfielder also managed to force his way back into the England reckoning after a lengthy absence.

Liverpool are well-stocked in midfield and do not lack for cover. Jurgen Klopp has Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum all fit and available at present.

The Reds have also agreed a deal to sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. The Japan international will join in January after agreeing a deal and passing a medical with the European champions.