NFL Team Grades for Week 13December 3, 2018
NFL Team Grades for Week 13
Week 13 of the 2018 NFL season was full of memorable moments and exciting finishes. However, it also featured its fair share of disappointment, as several teams were handed stern reality checks.
The New Orleans Saints got humbled by a more physical team in prime time, the Cleveland Browns found out they're not quite ready for prime time, and the Green Bay Packers played such a poor game that it resulted in firing time for a Super Bowl-winning coach.
Of course, disappointing results for teams like these resulted in glorious moments for the opposition. For every failure, there was an an overwhelming success. How did your favorite team grade out?
Arizona Cardinals
Week 13 Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Result: Won 20-17
Is Josh Rosen now the best rookie quarterback after out-dueling Aaron Rodgers in Week 13? Well, not exactly. While Rosen did make a couple of key throws, this win came courtesy of Arizona's running game and its defense.
The Cardinals racked up 182 yards on the ground and had an average of 6.3 yards per rush. The defense limited Green Bay to just 4.4 yards per offensive play. While Rodgers did pass for 233 yards and a touchdown, it took him 50 (50!) pass attempts to get there.
Rookie running back Chase Edmonds found the end zone twice, veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald made a critical late-game catch on 3rd-and-23, and the Cardinals got their third win of what has been a lost season.
"I couldn't be more proud of a group of men," head coach Steve Wilks said, per the team's official website. "With all the noise circling around, these guys came together."
Instead, it was the Packers—who afterward fired their head coach—who fell apart.
Week 13 Grade: B-
Season Grade: D
Atlanta Falcons
Week 13 Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
Result: Lost 26-16
The Atlanta Falcons defense actually made an appearance Sunday. Though it allowed 366 yards, the Falcons defense also held Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to just 26 points. It also scored a touchdown on a 74-yard fumble return by Vic Beasley Jr.
But the Atlanta offense decided to disappear in Week 13. It produced just 131 yards and nine points while giving Baltimore a defensive score of its own. Matt Ryan passed for a mere 131 yards, while the running game averaged just 2.3 yards per play.
Now, we have to recognize the Ravens defense is one of the best in the NFL. It came in allowing an NFL-low 18.0 points per game. Still, the Falcons knew they had to win this game to have any shot at pushing for the postseason, and both the players and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian appeared underprepared.
It was a terrible time to fall flat.
Week 13 Grade: F
Season Grade: D+
Baltimore Ravens
Week 13 Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
Result: Won 26-16
After another strong game by Lamar Jackson (125 passing yards, 75 rushing yards and one touchdown), the Ravens have a tough decision to make at quarterback next week. Joe Flacco should be close to returning from his hip injury, but the offense has been much more dynamic with Jackson at the helm.
No matter who plays quarterback, though, Baltimore is going to be a tough out if its defense plays like it did against Atlanta. When you allow just 131 yards, nine offensive points and score a defensive touchdown, you don't really have to do much else to win.
The rushing duo of Jackson and Gus Edwards has helped lead the way to three straight victories, though, and Baltimore may have stumbled onto a formula that gives them a realistic chance of making a deep postseason run.
We saw the Dallas Cowboys knock off perhaps the best team in football by combining stiff defense with a run-oriented offensive attack. While the Ravens are doing things a slightly different way, that is still the formula they've used to push to 7-5.
Week 13 Grade: A
Season Grade: B-
Buffalo Bills
Week 13 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
Result: Lost 21-17
There was a little good, a little bad and a whole lot of ugly in the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen racked up 231 yards passing, 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also made a handful of errant throws and tossed a pair of interceptions. The Buffalo defense allowed just 175 net yards, but it also allowed two 75-yard touchdown drives. The Bills sacked Ryan Tannehill three times and picked him off once, but they also allowed him to throw three touchdown passes.
The Bills had a chance to play for the go-ahead score on their final possession, but a 24-yard pass that ended at the Miami 6-yard line was ruled incomplete by officials after review. Buffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes had some choice words for one of those officials after the game.
Ultimately, this was a game the Bills lost because of mistakes. They lost the turnover battle 3-1 and couldn't get enough defensive stops despite playing well defensively most of the game. Buffalo will now try to regroup and get its fifth win against the New York Jets next week.
Week 13 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C-
Carolina Panthers
Week 13 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: Lost 24-17
The Carolina Panthers are still alive in the playoff race, but their chances are rapidly dwindling. Big mistakes and blown opportunities cost them a chance to beat the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they've now dropped four in a row and are .500.
Poor decision-making by quarterback Cam Newton played a big role in this loss. He made several questionable throws and tossed four interceptions. This after Newton declared he was playing the best he ever has.
"Honestly, I feel like I'm playing the best football of my career—straight up," Newton said.
A poor game plan also contributed. Despite averaging nearly nine yards per carry, Carolina ran only 19 times while attempting 42 passes. Yes, the Panthers were trying to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, but if one or two of those interceptions hadn't happened, they likely would have won. Tampa Bay scored 10 points off turnovers.
Perhaps the Panthers can get back on track against the Cleveland Browns next week, but with the way they have been playing, there's no guarantee.
Week 13 Grade: D
Season Grade: C-
Chicago Bears
Week 13 Opponent: New York Giants
Result: Lost 30-27, OT
In Week 12, the Chicago Bears won with backup Chase Daniel under center. That wasn't the case in Week 13, though it certainly wasn't because of Daniel. Yes, he tossed a pair of interceptions, but he also threw for 285 yards and helped lead Chicago back from a 10-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
A bigger issue was pass protection. The New York Giants consistently pressured Daniel, who was sacked five times.
The defense, which has been masterful in recent weeks and was in the first half Sunday, failed to slow Saquon Barkley in the second half. To be fair, everyone has struggled to slow Barkley, but his 82 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards in the second half were big reasons why the Bears lost.
Even if Mitchell Trubisky is back under center next week, Chicago is going to have to play a cleaner brand of ball to beat the Los Angeles Rams.
Week 13 Grade: C-
Season Grade: B
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13 Opponent: Denver Broncos
Result: Lost 24-10
The Cincinnati Bengals' descent into irrelevance continues. An uninspired and sloppy game against the Denver Broncos resulted in Cincinnati's fourth straight loss and their second consecutive loss by two touchdowns.
Cincinnati turned the ball over three times, found no answers for Denver's running game and basically appeared defeated before it actually was.
The losses didn't end on the scoreboard, though, as star wideout A.J. Green left the game with a foot injury and did not return. He had missed the previous three games with a toe injury but believed he was ready for his return on Sunday.
"Nobody is 100 percent at this stage of the season, but I feel good," Green said before the game, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. "I feel ready."
Losing Green for another extended stretch would be devastating for the Bengals, who are already without Andy Dalton for the rest of the season. The Bengals' playoff hopes are dead, though, and now it's time for Cincinnati to fully focus on the future.
Week 13 Grade: F
Season Grade: D+
Cleveland Browns
Week 13 Opponent: Houston Texans
Result: Lost 29-13
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns ran into a quality defense for the first time in weeks, and they got a rude awakening. The Houston Texans picked off Mayfield three times in the first half while holding Cleveland to just 74 yards.
"He probably wasn't feeling too dangerous in the first half, but he was feeling a little more dangerous in the second half," Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said of Mayfield, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Mayfield and the Browns did rebound in the second half, as they outscored Houston 13-6 and left even more points on the board when Antonio Callaway fumbled on the Houston 2-yard line. Mayfield went 24-of-30 for 351 yards and a touchdown in the second half.
However, getting off to a slow start and a 23-0 halftime deficit was more than enough to doom the Browns. While the future for Cleveland is bright, the Browns aren't ready to hang with top-tier teams yet.
Week 13 Grade: D
Season Grade: C-
Dallas Cowboys
Week 13 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
Result: Won 13-10
If the Cowboys can play like they did on Thursday night with consistency, they're going to be dangerous down the stretch. Dallas was able to beat the New Orleans Saints with a combination of aggressive defense, hard running and opportunistic passing.
The Cowboys held the previously unstoppable Saints offense to just 176 total yards. Drew Brees was held to just 127 yards passing and was picked off once. Not only did the Cowboys limit the Saints on offense, but they also limited their opportunities by playing keep-away. By doing so, 13 points were enough to get the win.
Offensively, Dallas has to be happy with how the passing game operated. Dak Prescott found seven different receivers and passed for 248 yards. The offensive line? Not so much. Prescott was sacked seven times and was consistently under pressure. Ezekiel Elliott averaged just 3.3 yards per rush. This is an issue to be wary of moving forward, especially if injuries continue to hamper the line.
Overall, though, this was a tremendous win for the Cowboys. They now know they have a formula that can beat even the best teams in the conference.
Week 13 Grade: B+
Season Grade: B
Denver Broncos
Week 13 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
Result: Won 24-10
Don't look now, but the Broncos have won three in a row and are still hanging around in the playoff race. The Bengals didn't represent the same high level of competition the Broncos knocked off over the last two weeks, but the formula for victory was the same.
Denver won by creating takeaways, playing efficient offense and riding the running game once again.
The Broncos defense allowed 311 yards of offense, but it also forced three turnovers. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Case Keenum passed for just 151 yards, but he also didn't throw a single interception.
When the Broncos are able to win the turnover battle, they're extremely difficult to beat. The playoffs are a very real possibility too. Denver now sits at 6-6 with winnable games against the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on tap.
Week 13 Grade: A
Season Grade: C
Detroit Lions
Week 13 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
Result: Lost 30-16
Give the Detroit Lions defense some credit. It held the high-flying Los Angeles Rams in check for most of the first half and kept the Lions in the game—at least for a time.
However, Detroit couldn't get much of anything going in the first half, either, moving into L.A. territory just once and then settling for a field goal. The Lions ended up facing a 10-point halftime deficit that would never be overcome.
Detroit did manage to pull within three points in the third quarter, but the defense finally gave way in the fourth. Following a Matthew Stafford fumble in Detroit territory, the Rams scored touchdowns on consecutive drives, while the Lions could only muster three more points.
The end result isn't surprising, especially with Detroit missing both Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones (injured reserve), but it's still a disappointing loss that ends Detroit's slim chance at an NFC North title.
Week 13 Grade: D+
Season Grade: C-
Green Bay Packers
Week 13 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
Result: Lost 20-17
Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt as time expired that would have sent the game into overtime. That's a rough blow to take, but Green Bay should have never been in that position.
The Packers desperately needed a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They were playing at home against a 2-9 team with a rookie quarterback. They had the most talented signal-caller of this generation. This should have been a decisive win. Instead, it resulted in a loss, a lost season and the loss of head coach Mike McCarthy.
"The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately," team president Mark Murphy said.
Joe Philbin takes over as interim head coach, and that isn't a surprise. The game McCarthy called against Arizona was terrible. He called for 50 pass attempts against a horrid run defense while allowing Aaron Jones to run just 11 times. That missed kick at the end of the game was merely the final punctuation on McCarthy's pink slip.
Week 13 Grade: F
Season Grade: D+
Houston Texans
Week 13 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
Result: Won 29-13
With the Saints losing Thursday night, Houston is now the NFL's hottest team. The Texans rolled over the Browns in what could have been a trap game and have now won their ninth game in a row.
Houston wasn't perfect, but it got off to a fast start. Set up by three first-half interceptions—including one that was returned for a touchdown—the Texans jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead. They then held off Cleveland's second-half comeback attempt, helped in part by a forced fumble right outside the Houston end zone.
The Texans' four takeaways played a huge role in avoiding an upset. Being able to lean on the run successfully after getting a lead—Houston had 187 yards rushing—did as well. Deshaun Watson didn't have to chip in much, but he finished an efficient 22-of-31 for 224 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans are now tied with the New England Patriots for the AFC's No. 2 seed.
Week 13 Grade: A
Season Grade: B+
Indianapolis Colts
Week 13 Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
Result: Lost 6-0
The Indianapolis Colts came into Week 13 as one of the NFL's hottest teams. Things quickly cooled off, however, as the Indianapolis offense fell completely flat against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. It was as bad of an offensive performance as we've seen from the Colts in some time, and the most unsteady quarterback Andrew Luck has looked this season.
Luck attempted a whopping 52 passes but produced just 248 yards and an interception.
Indianapolis had to lean heavily on the pass because running the ball was an exercise in futility. As a team, the Colts averaged a mere 2.6 yards per carry.
Ultimately, though, mistakes cost the Colts this game. They failed to convert on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the second quarter, fumbled in Jacksonville territory the following drive and passed on a field-goal attempt from the 19 in the fourth. This was a very winnable game, and the Colts blew it.
With Houston winning a ninth straight game on Sunday, losing this one dramatically impacts Indianapolis' chances in the AFC South.
Week 13 Grade: D
Season Grade: C+
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 13 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
Result: Won 6-0
Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler got his first chance to start since 2016 after the Jaguars decided to bench Blake Bortles.
"You don't really get a lot of opportunities like this in this league," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said before Sunday's game, per Phillip Heilman of Jacksonville.com. "And when you do, I think you have to take full advantage of it.”
Kessler didn't do a whole lot with his opportunity—he finished just 18-of-24 for 150 yards—but he didn't turn the ball over the way Bortles has so often recently. That proved to be enough to finally halt Jacksonville's seven-game losing streak.
The Jaguars defense looked like the same unit that sparked a deep playoff run in 2017. It held the Colts to just 265 yards of offense and zero points. By simply taking better care of the ball and not giving Indianapolis easy opportunities—and, of course, staging a superb defensive goal-line stand—Jacksonville's six points provided the victory.
Week 13 Grade: C+
Season Grade: D+
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 13 Opponent: Oakland Raiders
Result: Won 40-33
The Kansas City Chiefs only defeated the rival Oakland Raiders by a touchdown, but don't let that fool you. This game wasn't that close. The Chiefs led 33-16 going into the fourth quarter and led by 10 with less than two minutes remaining.
Oakland gave itself a shot with a late field goal and an onside-kick attempt, but the Chiefs were in control pretty much from start to finish.
This easily might not have been the case, considering the distraction and talent loss of the Kareem Hunt situation. Kansas City remained focused, however, found other ways to run the ball—174 yards rushing as a team—and avoided suffering a letdown in Oakland.
By doing so, the Chiefs managed to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Patriots, Texans and Chargers aren't far behind, though, so Kansas City will need to continue rolling.
Week 13 Grade: B+
Season Grade: A-
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Result: Won 33-30
It was a tale of two halves for the Chargers. They came out flat against the Steelers and got punched in the mouth. Instead of rolling over, they threw a hard counterpunch to overcome a 23-7 halftime deficit.
It took all phases to deliver this win. Philip Rivers (299 yards passing, two touchdowns) and wideout Keenan Allen (14 receptions, 148 yards and a touchdown) led the offense. Desmond King returned a punt 73 yards for a score, and the defense held the Steelers to just seven second-half points.
It also took a pair of two-point conversions for the Chargers to make their comeback. A Justin Jackson touchdown run gave the Chargers a late lead they'd regain on a Mike Badgley field goal as time expired.
With the win, L.A. remains just a game behind the Chiefs, who will host the Chargers in Week 15.
Week 13 Grade: B-
Season Grade: B
Los Angeles Rams
Week 13 Opponent: Detroit Lions
Result: Won 30-16
When you're considered one of the best teams in your conference, you're expected beat inferior teams comfortably. While things got a little uncomfortable early in the second half, this is what the Rams did against the Detroit Lions.
After allowing the Lions to pull within three points, the L.A. defense stripped Matthew Stafford, the offense scored on the ensuing drive, and then again on the next. The Rams put the game away with Todd Gurley, who finished with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
By overcoming a potential trap in Detroit, the Rams have secured the NFC West division title and retain their hold on the conference's No. 1 seed they got when New Orleans fell in Dallas.
"That's the first step," defensive lineman Aaron Donald—who had the strip-sack of Stafford—said, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. "We're happy, but we have to keep rolling."
We'll find out if the Rams can keep rolling next week in Chicago.
Week 13 Grade: B-
Season Grade: A
Miami Dolphins
Week 13 Opponent: Buffalo Bills
Result: Won 21-17
Division rivalry games can often be ugly affairs, and that's the kind of game the Dolphins played Sunday. The offense produced just 175 yards and had five three-and-outs, the defense allowed 415 yards, and yet Miami managed to fight through the slop and get the win.
Buffalo held a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter, but Ryan Tannehill engineered a six-play, 75-yard drive to go ahead. It was the second 75-yard drive of the game for Miami, which is surprising considering how poorly the offense looked overall.
The Dolphins have to be concerned about their run defense after giving up 198 yards, but this is the kind of ugly win that should give them some confidence. They know they can still win games when everything doesn't go right. With the Patriots coming to town, there's a strong chance not everything will go right in Week 14.
For now, though, Miami is 6-6 and still alive in the wild-card race.
Week 13 Grade: C+
Season Grade: C
Minnesota Vikings
Week 13 Opponent: New England Patriots
Result: Lost 24-10
Quarterback Kirk Cousins helped save the Minnesota Vikings' season last week with a tremendous game against the Packers. While he wasn't terrible from start to finish—he had 201 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions—he wasn't good enough to be the savior this time.
What was terrible, especially in the second half, was Minnesota's defense.
A week after containing Aaron Rodgers, the Vikings had no answer for Tom Brady and the Patriots offense. Brady passed for 311 yards with a touchdown and a pick, and New England amassed 471 yards as a team and 160 yards on the ground.
The good news is the Bears also lost, which leaves a small window open in the NFC North. Minnesota still has a shot at the postseason, but it won't be easy.
Week 13 Grade: D
Season Grade: C+
New England Patriots
Week 13 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Result: Won 24-10
The Patriots haven't been as consistent as we're used to seeing from them this season. However, they've managed to consistently show up against potential playoff teams with the right game plan. They did so again against Minnesota, using the run to control the clock, set up play action and keep the Vikings defense off-balance.
The Vikings defense contained New England in the first half, but the Patriots wore it down. They controlled the ball for more than 33 minutes of game time and eventually broke the game open with the physical running of both Sony Michel and James White.
Defensively, the Patriots did a fantastic job taking away big passes. Cousins only had 201 yards passing, and it took him 32 completions to get there.
The win keeps New England just a game behind the Chiefs in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed. They'll have to avoid a potential trap game against the Dolphins next week before a critical Week 15 matchup with the Steelers.
Week 13 Grade: A
Season Grade: B+
New Orleans Saints
Week 13 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
Result: Lost 13-10
After running over, around and through opponents for the vast majority of the season, the Saints finally got knocked down Thursday night. This loss is on both the players, who were physically pushed around by the Cowboys, and the coaching staff.
Having an aggressive mindset on the road is understandable, but a run up the middle on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line was completely unsurprising. New Orleans left three points on the board there in the second quarter. With a better call, they may have scored seven.
The offensive play-calling was too often predictable, and the Cowboys regularly had answers.
Defensively, the Saints should be happy with their performance. They held the Cowboys rushing attack to just 3.2 yards per carry and allowed just 13 points. With Brees and Co. on offense, that will be good enough for a win more often than not.
This was a bad loss in the sense that it dropped New Orleans out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it doesn't make the Saints any less Super Bowl contenders.
Week 13 Grade: C-
Season Grade: A
New York Giants
Week 13 Opponent: Chicago Bears
Result: Won 30-27
It's been a disappointing season overall for the Giants. However, this is a team that still has a ton of fight left in it. New York was able to upset the Bears even after playing a first half that was almost all Chicago.
Only two things really went right for New York in the first half. The Giants scored on an Alec Ogletree interception return on the game's opening drive, and they managed to get in position for a long Aldrick Rosas field goal just before halftime. Those two plays proved to be what kept the Giants in the game, as every other drive that half resulted in a quick punt or an interception.
A touchdown pass from Odell Beckham Jr. on the opening drive of the third quarter helped spark a half that saw the Giants take a 10-point lead, lose it, and then head to overtime. A field goal and a strong defensive stand in the extra period got New York the win.
The Giants have now won three of their last four games, with a narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles thrown in. At 4-8, New York doesn't have a realistic shot at the playoffs, but it is showing that perhaps this current regime does indeed have the franchise on the right track. At the very least, it is keeping the Giants competitive.
Week 13 Grade: B-
Season Grade: D+
New York Jets
Week 13 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
Result: Lost 26-22
This wasn't the first time the New York Jets have blown a sizable lead this season, but it might have been the most unexpected. The Jets led the Tennessee Titans by nine points early in the fourth quarter and still held a three-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.
Despite running the ball well—the Jets rushed for 156 yards and 4.7 yards per carry—and holding Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in check as a passer for much of the day, the Jets couldn't hold on to win. Quarterback Josh McCown sealed the loss with an interception on New York's final possession.
McCown struggled against Tennessee's defense and finished 17-of-30 for 128 yards and the pick.
Hopefully the Jets will have rookie quarterback Sam Darnold under center next week against the Bills. While his return won't save New York's season, it will give the Jets a better chance of winning another game or two before the end of the year.
Week 13 Grade: C-
Season Grade: D
Oakland Raiders
Week 13 Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
Result: Lost 40-33
There have been times this season where the Raiders have appeared ready to just give up. You didn't get that sense at all against the rival Chiefs.
Despite being down 17 points after three quarters, Oakland battle back to pull within three points. Head coach Jon Gruden stuck with the running game despite being down big, and that helped the Raiders get back into the game. As a team, they rushed for 171 yards and 6.1 yards per carry.
Of course, the Chiefs were able to pull away again after Oakland closed the gap, which isn't surprising. Kansas City is a far more talented team with the hottest young quarterback in the game and prime playoff positioning to play for.
The Raiders were trying to play for a little respect. Now at 2-10, that's all they've had to play for and all they're going to play for from here on out.
Week 13 Grade: C
Season Grade: F
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13 Opponent: Washington Redskins
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): PHI -6
The Philadelphia Eagles cannot grab the NFC East lead with a win Monday night because the Cowboys already won in Week 13. They can, however, move to 6-6, with a game against Dallas coming in Week 14.
This is a must-win for the defending Super Bowl champions. Can Philadelphia avoid a letdown against the Colt McCoy-led Washington Redskins?
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
Result: Lost 33-30
The Steelers may be in trouble. They blew a 23-7 halftime lead Sunday, have now lost two games in a row and hold only a small lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. There's now a real chance Pittsburgh could be forced to settle for a wild-card spot.
Things were all going Pittsburgh's way until the third quarter. The Steelers scored on four of their six first-half possessions, while the Chargers missed a field goal on their first possession and then punted on four of their next five. The Steelers defense had no answer for Philip Rivers or Los Angeles' running game in the second half, though, and a blown punt coverage only added to the collapse.
Pittsburgh had never before lost a game after holding a 16-point lead at Heinz Field.
With the Texans and Chargers both at 9-3, there's a good chance that Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will meet again in the playoffs. The big question is which team will be hosting the rematch. With games against the Patriots and Saints remaining on the schedule, the Steelers could fall all the way down to the No. 6 seed—or worse.
Week 13 Grade: D+
Season Grade: C+
San Francisco 49ers
Week 13 Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Result: Lost 43-16
Things started off poorly for the San Francisco 49ers. They punted on their first three possessions before fumbling in the red zone, punting again, muffing a punt and then settling for a field goal just before the half. The Seattle Seahawks scored three touchdowns in that span and took a 20-3 lead into the half.
While things didn't get much worse in the second half—San Francisco was only outscored 23-13 there—this was a disappointing performance from beginning to end.
If there's a positive to take away, it was the connection between quarterback Nick Mullens and wideout Dante Pettis. The two hooked up for 129 of Mullens' 414 passing yards and showed fans a glimpse of what Pettis could mean for San Francisco's future.
"The loss kind of takes over whatever else you do," Pettis said, per Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.
Actually, there's one other positive. The loss keeps San Francisco in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.
Week 13 Grade: F
Season Grade: F
Seattle Seahawks
Week 13 Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
Result: Won 43-16
The Seahawks only produced 331 yards of offense during their rout of the 49ers, but they didn't need that many.
Quarterback Russell Wilson tossed three touchdowns in the first half, and Seattle went on cruise control after that. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny combined for 134 yards rushing, and linebacker Bobby Wagner sealed the game with a 98-yard interception return for a score.
"We're putting together the right formula for us to make a push here," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.
By getting the win, Seattle moves to 7-5 and stays in control of a wild-card spot. With the Rams' win over Detroit clinching the NFC West for Los Angeles, the Seahawks will be on the road in the postseason. However, this is a team built to do damage in the playoffs, even as a wild card.
Week 13 Grade: A+
Season Grade: B-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 13 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
Result: Won 24-17
Did the Buccaneers play their cleanest game of the season? No, they did not. The running game was a disaster—Peyton Barber averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and lost a fumble—and the offensive line struggled in pass protection. However, Tampa made far fewer mistakes than the Panthers, and that resulted in the Buccaneers' fifth win of the season.
Tampa's defense picked off Newton four times, while Jameis Winston avoided turning the ball over. Winston finished 20-of-30 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with 48 rushing yards on five carries.
When the Buccaneers are able to avoid multiple turnovers—as they did last week and again on Sunday—they've been dangerous. Unfortunately, Tampa hasn't been able to put together enough clean games to make a run at the postseason in 2018.
More games like this one, and the Buccaneers would still be in the mix. Instead, they're looking toward the future and trying to determine if pieces like Winston, wideout DeSean Jackson and coach Dirk Koetter deserve to be part of that future.
Week 13 Grade: B+
Season Grade: C-
Tennessee Titans
Week 13 Opponent: New York Jets
Result: Won 26-22
As they've done often this season, the Titans found a way to scrape together an unlikely win. Despite struggling to pass the ball, tossing a pick-six and trailing for almost the entire game, Marcus Mariota and the Titans cobbled together a comeback just before the final whistle.
"It's the guys around me. These guys find ways to make plays. I am just the guy that is distributing and allows the guys to do their thing," Mariota—who had the 11th comeback win of his career—said, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.
Mariota's latest comeback was aided by a Titans defense that allowed just 280 yards and kept the Jets offense out of the end zone.
With the win, the Titans move to 6-6 and back into the playoff picture. They're now even with the Colts, Broncos and Dolphins for the AFC's final wild-card spot. Tennessee has winnable games against the Jaguars, Giants and Redskins before a pivotal season finale against Indianapolis.
Week 13 Grade: C+
Season Grade: C
Washington Redskins
Week 13 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): PHI -6
Things haven't gone well for the Redskins in recent weeks. They've lost starting quarterback Alex Smith for the season to a broken leg, have lost two consecutive games and three of their last four, and have watched Dallas take over the division lead.
However, Washington can get back on track by beating the rival Eagles on Monday night. A win would move the Redskins back into a tie for first place in the NFC East.