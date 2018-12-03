NFL Team Grades for Week 13

0 of 32

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Week 13 of the 2018 NFL season was full of memorable moments and exciting finishes. However, it also featured its fair share of disappointment, as several teams were handed stern reality checks.

The New Orleans Saints got humbled by a more physical team in prime time, the Cleveland Browns found out they're not quite ready for prime time, and the Green Bay Packers played such a poor game that it resulted in firing time for a Super Bowl-winning coach.

Of course, disappointing results for teams like these resulted in glorious moments for the opposition. For every failure, there was an an overwhelming success. How did your favorite team grade out?