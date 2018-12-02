Kareem Hunt Admits Lying to Chiefs, Apologizes in 'NFL Countdown' Interview

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and apologized for pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February.

"The Chiefs are right. I didn't tell them everything. I don't blame them for anything. My actions caused this," Hunt told ESPN's Lisa Salters.

TMZ released surveillance footage of the incident this week, leading the Chiefs to release Hunt and the NFL to place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL was aware of the incident but did not interview Hunt, he confirmed to Salters.

