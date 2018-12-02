NFL Says Kareem Hunt Investigation 'Ongoing' After RB Wasn't Interviewed

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt carries during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Hunt appears headed to the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, sidelining him while the league investigates a video of Hunt striking a woman in February. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not issued a formal statement Friday, although one was expected for later in the evening. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The NFL released a statement Sunday saying its investigation into the February incident with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is "ongoing."

Hunt revealed on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown that the league never interviewed him regarding the incident. TMZ posted video Friday of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February. 

