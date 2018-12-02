NFL Says Kareem Hunt Investigation 'Ongoing' After RB Wasn't Interviewed

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The NFL released a statement Sunday saying its investigation into the February incident with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is "ongoing."

Hunt revealed on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown that the league never interviewed him regarding the incident. TMZ posted video Friday of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.