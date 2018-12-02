Arsenal's Mesut Ozil Reportedly Targeted by Inter Milan

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has reportedly become a transfer target for Inter Milan, who could look to lure the German away from the Emirates Stadium next summer.

According to Mike McGrath for The Sun on Sunday, the Serie A side are one of few clubs able to "afford a package" for the 30-year-old, who earns £350,000 per week at Arsenal.

Ozil only agreed a new three-and-a-half-year deal in January but "may consider his options in the summer," per McGrath.

Ozil has found himself left out of the Arsenal team by manager Unai Emery in recent weeks. The Spaniard was asked why the playmaker was dropped for the away game against Bournemouth and said:

"We thought about how we could be better with a very demanding match with physicality and intensity and we decided [to not play him]," per Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports.

Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail said it was the right decision:

Ozil also missed the north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur due to back spasms:

The Guardian's Barney Ronay joked about Ozil's absence:

Yet Ozil was not missed as Arsenal went on to win the game 4-2. Journalist Kevin Palmer said he is no longer part of Arsenal's best XI:

Emery has shown he is not afraid to leave one of his biggest stars out of crucial games, and it seems as if the German is yet to earn his new manager's trust.

Arseblog's Andrew Mangan said Ozil is not doing enough for Arsenal:

At his best Ozil is one of the most creative playmakers around, but he is often criticised for going missing in big games and for a lackadaisical approach.

Arsenal are certainly heading in the right direction under Emery. The team are unbeaten in all competitions since August and look in good shape to reach the top four.

Ozil remains an important member of the Arsenal squad, but should he continue to find himself on the bench he may well want to assess his situation at the end of the season.