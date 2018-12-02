Arjen Robben Says He's Leaving Bayern Munich After Season

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has announced he will leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of this season.

As shared by Goal's Ronan Murphy, the Dutchman will be moving on after a decade, as he told Omnisport:

The 34-year-old has once again been an important part of the Bavarian side's squad this season, making seven Bundesliga starts so far. The veteran was expected to see less frequent playing time, with the club saving him for the big games, but injuries to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have forced him and Frack Ribery into the starting XI more often.

The Frenchman could also be moving on, according to Uli Hoeness:

Robben moved to Germany in 2009 after spells with Chelsea and Real Madrid. He had emerged as a budding star in the Netherlands with Groningen and PSV, and while he flashed his tremendous talent in the Premier League and La Liga, he always seemed to fall short of expectations.

But that changed once he put on a Bayern shirt. Robben blossomed in Germany, striking up a phenomenal partnership with Ribery.

The Dutchman greatly increased his scoring output compared to his time with Chelsea and Real, scoring some stunners over the years:

DW Sports summed up his statistics so far:

His time in Germany has been productive beyond just goals. Robben has won a remarkable seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, to go with four DFB Pokal trophies and the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League.

Bayern face a real battle to win this year's Bundesliga title, though, as Borussia Dortmund have jumped out to a nine-point lead. BVB are still unbeaten after 13 matches.

It's unclear where Robben will go next or whether he'll line up for another club at all. His strong form this season suggests he has what it takes to continue his career in MLS or Japan―which has become a hot destination in recent times, with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Lucas Podolski and David Villa moving to the Far East―but given his lengthy injury history, he may instead opt to hang up his boots for good.