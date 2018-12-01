B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Goes SoleFly AJ1, De'Aaron in Kobe 9 Snakeskin, More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: 'Lion King' themed shoes worn by Thon Maker #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the game against New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While many around the country were focused on championship weekend in college football, there were seven games on Saturday's NBA slate.

In other words, there were plenty of players putting their sneaker game on display throughout the Association.

     

PJ Tucker with the Upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 1

     

PJ Switches to the Kobe 5


Stephen Curry Returns in the Ayesha's Restaurant-Inspired Kicks

     

Emmanuel Mudiay Goes Off in the Curry 3ZER0 II

     

John Wall Wearing his Player-Exclusive Crazy BYW X

     

Lion King Custom Crazy Explosives for Thon Maker

     

Allonzo Trier with Adidas Now?

     

Kevin Knox Wearing the Purple Glow Clyde Court Disrupts

     

Kyrie Irving with One of His Best Player-Exclusive Kyrie 5s

     

Yung Taco x Kyrie 5 for Jayson Tatum

     

Looks Like Kawhi Leonard Will Continue to Play in the Jordan 32 Low

     

Jeff Teague Is a Big Air Zoom Generation Guy

     

De'Aaron Fox Keeps Hooping in High-Top Kobes

     

There will be more footwear to keep an eye on this weekend, as there are six games on tap for Sunday.

