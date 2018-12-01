WWE Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver Switch Days During WrestleMania 35 Weekend

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT TakeOver are switching days ahead of WrestleMania 35 in the New York City area in April.

According to PWInsider (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com), WWE released the following statement on the change: "WWE will be going back to its previous WrestleMania Week schedule with NXT TakeOver on Friday, April 5, and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6. We believe this better serves our fans."

The first time NXT TakeOver occurred during WrestleMania weekend was 2016 when NXT TakeOver: Dallas was held on a Friday, two days before WrestleMania. On that occasion, the Hall of Fame ceremony took place the day before WrestleMania.

For the past two years, however, the Hall of Fame induction has been held on the Friday before WrestleMania and TakeOver has been staged the day before.

With WWE going back to the 2016 format, fans will no longer have to choose between attending NXT TakeOver or the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard that will happen at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fans will have the ability to attend TakeOver on April 5 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the ROH/NJPW show the next night at MSG.

WrestleMania 35 will be held on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

