Jurgen Klopp Suggests Teams Show Manchester City More 'Respect' Than Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are at a disadvantage in the Premier League title race because teams show more "respect" to rivals Manchester City.

Speaking before the Reds host Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby, Klopp criticised how opponents appear to be more aggressive against Liverpool, per Adam Skinner of the Daily Express:

"They don't have the same respect for us that they have for Man City, for example. Against City, you watch it and wonder what they are doing. A week later they play us and they are thinking, right, let's try. City deserve that but it makes a big difference because we have to be 100% concentrated all the time."

Second-place Liverpool trail leaders City by five points, and Klopp has been faced with needing to defend a drop-off in front of goal. Specifically, he lamented how teams have undermined the Reds' "counter-press" tactics.

He also bristled when answering questions about a struggling midfield, a problem obvious during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League:

Klopp doesn't have much to defend about Liverpool's domestic form, though. Not when his side has conceded the fewest goals in the league.

While Liverpool aren't quite as free-scoring as last season, wide forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane still have 13 league goals between them. Last season's champions have played a game more than the Reds after beating Bournemouth 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries acquitted themselves well, going in level at the break after a Callum Wilson header. While City pulled away, there was little doubt the champions were made to work for the result:

If opponents do play a more passive game against City, it's likely because pressing them only leaves more gaps for the many pass masters in Pep Guardiola's side to exploit.

Klopp will know City haven't had it easy, but he will also know tougher challenges lie ahead for the leaders. While Liverpool dropped points in draws from tricky trips to Chelsea and Arsenal, City's only draws came in an away game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August and October's visit to Anfield.

The Citizens have won at Arsenal on opening day, got the better of Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in October and beaten neighbours Manchester United. However, City are yet to face fourth-place Chelsea.

City will be at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and host Liverpool on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Klopp may well be trying to gain a psychological advantage over a City team he tormented more than once last season. It was Klopp's Liverpool who inflicted the first league defeat on Guardiola's men in January before knocking them out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage in April.

Guardiola seems well aware of the threat:

It already looks as though Liverpool will be City's main challenger in the title race. So it's natural to expect more barbs to be delivered through the media between two managers who used to compete in the Bundesliga when Klopp was in charge at Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola was in the dugout for Bayern Munich.