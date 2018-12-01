Romelu Lukaku Scores as Manchester United Held to 2-2 Draw vs. Southampton

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Southampton held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw during Saturday's Premier League action. Romelu Lukaku finally bagged his first club goal since September, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares gave the hosts a shock two-goal lead inside 20 minutes, but Lukaku and Ander Herrera hit back before half-time. The Red Devils offered little in attack in the second half, and Saints held on for a much-needed point.

The Red Devils have now gone without a win in their last three league outings.

Disastrous Defensive Setup Puts Mourinho Back on Hot Seat

United manager Jose Mourinho took a major risk with his team selection on Saturday, fielding a side that was light on defensive specialists and had a confusing look about it.

Eurosport UK couldn't help but take a shot at the Special One and his reputation for defensive, drab football:

The result was a disastrous first half that was only saved by the individual brilliance of Marcus Rashford and Southampton's own defensive struggles. Saints were leading by two goals after 20 minutes, an embarrassing scoreline for United given that their opponents had won just a single Premier League match all season long.

Sportswriter Daniel Storey thought the score should mean the end for Mourinho if it held:

The comeback shouldn't overshadow yet another disastrous performance that started with a poor setup. Back-to-back wins in the UEFA Champions League may have given Mourinho some breathing room, but Saturday's outing should lead to renewed uncertainty about his future.

With a visit from Arsenal on the schedule, his seat is heating up once again.

United Must Rely on Rashford Moving Forward

Rashford was far from perfect on Saturday―he struggled early and played a role in Southampton's fast start―but the youngster stepped up when his team needed him the most, leading the charge with two assists.

The 21-year-old's resilience and mentality really stood out. Undeterred by his mediocre start, his willingness to take responsibility with his team struggling was encouraging, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News:

Rashford has earned his spot in the team and is one of the best creative players the Red Devils have when he's on form. With Romelu Lukaku struggling and Alexis Sanchez sidelined, he has to be the focal point of the team's attack in the coming weeks.

Saints Won't Survive with Hughes in Charge

It's a minor miracle Mark Hughes hasn't been sacked after a disastrous start to the season for Southampton.

Saints lack creativity, have a pedestrian defensive record and commit countless errors. Even a two-goal lead against a struggling United squad never seemed safe, and Hughes did little to secure it:

With no signs of improvement, Southampton have to bring in someone else before things get out of hand. With the busy Christmas schedule coming up, there are too many points at stake for the situation to continue.

What's Next?

United will host Arsenal on Wednesday, while Saints visit Tottenham Hotspur.