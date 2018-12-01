Final College Football Playoff Projections, Pairings for Every Bowl Game

1 of 7

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Dec. 15

Gildan New Mexico Bowl: Marshall vs. Nevada

AutoNation Cure Bowl: Tulane vs. Louisiana-Lafayette*

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Ohio vs. Georgia Southern*

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State* vs. UAB

Dec. 18

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee

Dec. 19

DXL Frisco Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Utah State

Dec. 21

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Toledo* vs. Florida International*

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State vs. Buffalo

Dec. 22

Dollar General Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Troy*

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii* vs. Louisiana Tech*

Dec. 29

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Arkansas State* vs. San Diego State

*Teams which have already accepted bowl invites

A hearty thank you goes out from all of us in the bowl projecting business to the Sun Belt Conference for already announcing in which bowl games its five teams will be playing. It was also nice of Toledo, Florida International and Louisiana Tech to lock in their spots ahead of time, minimizing the amount of guesswork that goes into the picks for C-USA and the MAC.

There's still a ton of uncertainty, though, as none of the Group of Five conferences have a hierarchy for their bowl assignments. Aside from the Mountain West champ going to the Las Vegas Bowl and the Sun Belt champ to the New Orleans Bowl, just about everything is up for grabs.

And this year, there's even the added element of there not being enough bowls for all the six-win teams. Thanks to Virginia Tech's Week 14 win over Marshall, four bowl-eligible teams will be left out of the postseason picture.

The natural assumption is that those teams will be Southern Miss, Miami-Ohio, Wyoming and Louisiana-Monroe, since those are the six-win teams from each of the four worst conferences. However, there's no guarantee it will be those schools missing the cut.

But if these are the 11 matchups in this tier, sign us up for the New Orleans Bowl and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In the former, UAB gets a chance against Appalachian State to show the world how quickly it has recovered from that two-year hiatus without a football program. And in the latter, Buffalo vs. Boise State is one heck of a "consolation" game between the losers of the MAC and MWC championships.