J.J. Barea Ejected by Ref While on the Bench for Saying 'This Is a Disaster'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea apparently found a phrase that doesn't sit well with NBA referee Scott Foster.

Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, Barea noted he was ejected from Friday's 114-103 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers while sitting on the bench for making a rather innocuous comment.

"[On the first technical foul, Foster] said I was talking too much, but I never said a bad word the whole night," Barea explained. "The second one, I just said from the bench, 'This is a disaster.' That's it. But [Foster] has a problem with me. He was at half court! I average maybe three techs a year. I think every time it's him."

Barea's account of the incident was supported by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban:

Foster isn't exactly a revered figure with players and coaches around the NBA. He was voted as the league's worst official in a 2016 survey conducted by Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul called out Foster for having a quick whistle after he received a technical foul in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers last season:

The Mavs could have used some assistance from Foster in their loss to the Lakers. They stormed out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter but were outscored 61-45 in the second half to halt their winning streak at three games.