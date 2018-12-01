J.J. Barea Ejected by Ref While on the Bench for Saying 'This Is a Disaster'December 1, 2018
Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea apparently found a phrase that doesn't sit well with NBA referee Scott Foster.
Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, Barea noted he was ejected from Friday's 114-103 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers while sitting on the bench for making a rather innocuous comment.
"[On the first technical foul, Foster] said I was talking too much, but I never said a bad word the whole night," Barea explained. "The second one, I just said from the bench, 'This is a disaster.' That's it. But [Foster] has a problem with me. He was at half court! I average maybe three techs a year. I think every time it's him."
Barea's account of the incident was supported by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban:
Mark Cuban @mcuban
All JJ said was " you guys are a disaster tonight ". Didn't yell it. Didn't scream it. Was sitting on the bench. Wasn't demonstrative. The ref was all the way across the court. No way anyone heard him. They threw him out.
Foster isn't exactly a revered figure with players and coaches around the NBA. He was voted as the league's worst official in a 2016 survey conducted by Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.
Houston Rockets star Chris Paul called out Foster for having a quick whistle after he received a technical foul in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers last season:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Chris Paul (@CP3) on getting a technical: "I got a tech tonight. (NBA referee) Scott Foster at his finest....Never fails." https://t.co/IJ4JVZ1wiL
The Mavs could have used some assistance from Foster in their loss to the Lakers. They stormed out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter but were outscored 61-45 in the second half to halt their winning streak at three games.
Everything Makes Sense for Ntilikina...Except His Numbers