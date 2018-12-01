Juventus Reportedly Interested in Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly eyeing Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

According to Goal's Romeo Agresti, the Bianconeri are looking to do business with the Florentine club again after signing Federico Bernardeschi from them last year and loaning Marko Pjaca to them this season.

Fiorentina believe Chiesa—who is said to have been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Napoli—is worth up to €70 million (£62 million), but they're reluctant to part with him in January.

The 21-year-old has returned five assists and two goals from his 13 Serie A appearances this season, ostensibly from the right wing.

His most recent assist, in Fiorentina's 1-1 draw with Frosinone in November, came from the left:

Football writer Adam Digby was critical of his performance in that match and highlighted his decision-making as a facet of his game sorely in need of improvement:

While he's contributed as much as anyone to La Viola's cause this season, he could be even more incisive in the final third.

He already has the pace and skill to leave defenders in his wake, but his ability to consistently punish opponents when he does that will determine whether he reaches his considerable potential.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini is evidently an admirer of his talents:

The Azzurri may not be the force they once were on the international stage, but it's nevertheless impressive that he has taken so little time to establish himself as a regular in the side, having only made his debut in March.

Chiesa's youth and potential will naturally drive up his price tag, but it would be a huge amount to pay for a player still struggling to produce a consistent end product.

He can become an excellent player, but he still needs to develop his game more before making the jump to an elite side.