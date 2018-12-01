Patty Mills After Loss: Spurs 'Feel Embarrassed and Deflated, and Rightfully So'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 1, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 28: Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 28, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Sherman/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills didn't sugarcoat how things stand.

Following a 136-105 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, Mills summed up the mindset in the locker room, per ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright:

"Guys feel embarrassed and deflated, and rightfully so. It's the big picture. It's who we represent when we put these jerseys on. It's who we play for. It's much bigger than that, and we need to understand that we are here just for a short time amongst this organization that will be here for a lot longer than we are. We've got to take pride in that."

Friday's defeat came on the heels of a 128-89 blowout against the Minnesota Timberwolves two days earlier. Wright noted this marks the first time in Gregg Popovich's 23 seasons as Spurs head coach they have lost consecutive games by at least 30 points.

Since starting the season 6-2, the Spurs have lost 10 of their last 14. They rank 20th in scoring offense, 21st in scoring defense and 26th in defensive rating.

Popovich hasn't had a losing season since his first year as San Antonio's head coach in 1996-97 (17-47).

The Spurs will get reinforcements, with rookie Lonnie Walker IV nearing a return after tearing his meniscus during the preseason. The loaded Western Conference will make a turnaround difficult, especially based on their recent performance.

