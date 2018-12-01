David Villa Announces Move from New York City FC to J-League's Vissel Kobe

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2018

New York City FC forward David Villa walks out before an MLS playoff soccer match against Atlanta United, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. Atlanta United won 1-0. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

David Villa is set to reunite with former Barcelona and Spain team-mate Andres Iniesta in Japan after announcing he is joining Vissel Kobe.

The 36-year-old revealed the news on social media after leaving New York City FC:

According to BBC Sport, he said: "The moment has come. It's decided. I have a new destination. A great challenge awaits. Asia. New trips. New country. New culture. New team-mates. Hello Japan. Hello Vissel Kobe."

                                            

