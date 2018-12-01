David Villa Announces Move from New York City FC to J-League's Vissel Kobe

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

David Villa is set to reunite with former Barcelona and Spain team-mate Andres Iniesta in Japan after announcing he is joining Vissel Kobe.

The 36-year-old revealed the news on social media after leaving New York City FC:

According to BBC Sport, he said: "The moment has come. It's decided. I have a new destination. A great challenge awaits. Asia. New trips. New country. New culture. New team-mates. Hello Japan. Hello Vissel Kobe."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.