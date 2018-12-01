Heisman Watch 2018: Odds for Top Race Candidates Before Championship Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With conference championship games taking place on Saturday, the two leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy—Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray—have one last opportunity to prove they should win the top award in college football this year.

Early in the season, Tagovailoa emerged as the Heisman front-runner, but Murray is also having a stellar year. Both quarterbacks have the chance to lead their respective team to a conference title, and that will also serve as a final chance to impress the Heisman voters.

According to OddsShark, Tagovailoa remains the favorite to win the Heisman with -500 odds (bet $10 to win $2). Murray has the second-best odds at +350 (bet $10 to win $35). West Virginia quarterback Will Grier ranks third at +2000.

2018 Heisman Trophy Odds

Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama QB) -500

Kyler Murray (Oklahoma QB) +350

Will Grier (West Virginia QB) +2000

Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State QB) +3300

Gardner Minshew (Washington State QB) +5000

Travis Etienne (Clemson RB) +10000

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson QB) +10000

Per OddsShark



The Heisman winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 8. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Tagovailoa led No. 1 Alabama to a 12-0 regular season in his first year as the starting quarterback. The Crimson Tide have rolled, winning all their games by at least 22 points. Tagovailoa has totaled 3,189 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air while throwing only two interceptions.

Alabama is playing Georgia for the SEC championship in a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff National Championship Game. In that previous meeting, Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in the second half and led the Tide to the national title with an overtime victory.

Murray leads Oklahoma into a matchup against Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sooners went 11-1 during the regular season, with their only loss coming against the Longhorns on Oct. 6.

Oklahoma is averaging 50.3 points per game this season, and Murray has passed for 3,674 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Grier won't have another chance to impress the Heisman voters. West Virginia went 8-3 but lost to Oklahoma last weekend in its final game. Grier led the Mountaineers' offense with 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air.

Prediction

Tagovailoa is the best player on the nation's best team, one that has an incredibly prolific offense. It would likely take a bad showing from Tagovailoa and a Georgia win for Murray to have a chance to win the Heisman.

But with how the season has unfolded, that doesn't seem probable. Alabama will likely seal its spot in the College Football Playoff, while Tagovailoa should finish off an impressive Heisman-worthy campaign.

