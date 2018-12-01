Winners and Losers of Week 14 in College Football

1 of 12

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If you'd watched it on the silver screen, you'd think it was based on a true story with a little Disney-infused, feel-good embellishment to add some manufactured drama.

Sometimes, real life is so much cooler. And college football got its story of the year in the SEC Championship Game.

Jalen Hurts entered with Alabama trailing 28-21 and Heisman Trophy front-runner Tua Tagovailoa's ankle injured. The former two-year starter led the Crimson Tide all the way back and ahead for an incredible 35-28 win over the Georgia Bulldogs, who'd hoped to pay UA back for last year's national title loss.

Even the normally robotic Nick Saban nearly choked up when he talked to the CBS television crew about Hurts after the game.

"Well, we've always had a lot of faith in Jalen, and you know, I told him when we put him in when Tua got hurt, 'It's your time,' and he certainly took advantage of it and did a fantastic job," the Tide head coach said. "I'm so proud of this guy for what he's done this year, I can't even tell you."

In last year's title game, Tagovailoa replaced Hurts at halftime and led the Tide to the championship—with Hurts, who obviously was disappointed, cheering on the sideline for his teammate the whole way.

Rather than transfer, Hurts stayed in Tuscaloosa to battle for the job. When Tagovailoa won it and starred throughout the year, Hurts stayed and played in mop-up duty and situational snaps. Unlike Clemson's Kelly Bryant—who will transfer after giving way to Trevor Lawrence—Hurts waited for another big chance on a big stage.

It came with Alabama's back against the wall Saturday, and he starred. Hurts finished 7-of-9 for 82 yards and a score. He also had 28 yards on five carries and scored the game-winning touchdown on an awesome 15-yard scamper.

It was an ending you had to see to believe.

"I honestly didn't know what to think," Hurts told CBS's postgame crew. "All year, I've kind of been waiting on my opportunity, and regardless of how it went, my opportunity came today. I worked hard this week with my teammates, and we found a way to get it done today."