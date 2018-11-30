Spencer Ware's Fantasy Outlook for Remainder of 2018

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware will now be the team's starting running back.

The Chiefs announced Friday they have released Kareem Hunt after TMZ Sports' release of a surveillance video showed him shove and kick a woman during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel in February.

Ware, who is owned in 66 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, moves into the role as Kansas City's No. 1 running back for the first time since 2016. The 27-year-old has been an asset in limited duty this season with 289 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 36 touches.

Even though Ware's role in the offense has been diminished, he's already proven this season his ability to create big plays is intact:

Despite missing the entire 2017 season with a torn PCL and additional knee damage, Ware has returned looking the same as he ever did. He's averaged 4.7 yards per carry with 2,065 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns on 361 touches in his 36 games with the Chiefs.

Per Ian Haritz of the Action Network, Kansas City's upcoming games are largely favorable to running backs in fantasy. With the exception of a Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens, who allow the fewest points in PPR leagues to opposing backs, their remaining opponents rank 14th or lower in that category.

There's also the ease with which the Chiefs have made offense look in 2018. They lead the NFL with 36.7 points per game and rank third with 434.3 yards per contest.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done an excellent job of spreading the ball around; five Kansas City players have at least 20 receptions this season.

During Ware's last full season in 2016, he finished with 1,368 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. His current standing on Kansas City's depth chart makes him worth a starting spot right away as a RB2.