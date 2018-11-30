Otto Porter Jr. Trade Rumors: Kings 'Closely Monitoring' Wizards Forward

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly preparing to target Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter Jr. via trade should the Wiz decide to shake up their roster following a sluggish start to the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Friday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reported the Kings are "closely monitoring" the situation after missing out on Porter when he was a restricted free agent in 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

