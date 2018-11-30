Otto Porter Jr. Trade Rumors: Kings 'Closely Monitoring' Wizards Forward

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards reacts after a play during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena on November 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly preparing to target Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter Jr. via trade should the Wiz decide to shake up their roster following a sluggish start to the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Friday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reported the Kings are "closely monitoring" the situation after missing out on Porter when he was a restricted free agent in 2017.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

