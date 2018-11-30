Seth Rollins Blasts Becky Lynch; Aleister Black and Cody vs. JBL in WWE News

Seth Rollins Blasts Becky Lynch; Aleister Black and Cody vs. JBL in WWE NewsNovember 30, 2018
Rollins Blasts Lynch on Twitter
SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch has taken to calling herself "The Man," and Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins seemingly isn't too happy about it.
In response to someone who praised Lynch as "The Man" on Twitter, Rollins tweeted the following Friday:
Seth Rollins @WWERollins
Once upon a time being “The Man” was about going into the ring and proving it EVERY SINGLE NIGHT....not excellence in internet trolling. Clearly I’m doing it all wrong. https://t.co/OH41mnMGTL
Rollins has referred to himself as "The Man" in recent years, but Becky has rebranded herself and arguably encroached on his territory in the process.
Becky was deemed unable to face Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series after suffering a facial fracture and concussion at the hands of Nia Jax on Raw on Nov. 12.
That hasn't stopped Lynch from talking trash on social media, but Rollins apparently wants to see the Lass Kicker do her talking in the ring.
Lynch will have the opportunity to do precisely that when she faces Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the first-ever women's TLC match at the TLC pay-per-view in December.
Black in Line for Main Roster Call-Up?
Aleister Black's time in NXT reportedly may be nearing an end.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Akhilesh Gannavarapu of WrestlingInc.com) said he "keeps hearing" that Black is being considered for a main roster call-up.
Black is a former NXT champion who recently returned to action after missing time with a groin injury.
In his first match back, Black defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: WarGames the night before Survivor Series.
There is little doubt that Black is ready to make the leap to Raw or SmackDown Live from an in-ring and character perspective. Given the fact that he is still owed a rematch against Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship, though, there may not be a call-up in his immediate future.
JBL Goes on Twitter Rant Against Cody
During the Dallas Cowboys' 13-10 upset win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, former WWE Superstar and announcer JBL directed several tweets toward Cody Rhodes.
While JBL has since deleted some of the tweets, others are still available on his timeline:
John Layfield @JCLayfield
Got serious money on the Cowboys! I couldn’t get money on @CodyRhodes if I tried.
Ross W. Berman IV of Wrestlezone also screen-captured and tweeted some of the tweets that can no longer be seen:
Ross W Berman IV @RossWBermanIV
Screenshots for when JBL eventually deletes these. https://t.co/j58NHTS4tX
On Friday, JBL apologized for a tweet in which he said he'd "kill" Rhodes:
John Layfield @JCLayfield
Was having fun with Cody last night and said I’d kill Cody Rhodes, I obviously didn’t mean that literally. It was a very poor choice of words, I go way back with him and his family and I just was talking smack in a pro wrestling sense. I apologize for that poor choice of words.
JBL also suggested that he had been drinking at the time of the Twitter rant:
John Layfield @JCLayfield
It was my birthday and the Cowboys beat the Saints, surely that’s a reason to have one too many! Have a great day everyone!
In a since-deleted tweet, Rhodes said, "I'm thinking JBL had a few drinks tonight," according to Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com.
JBL hasn't been a regular in-ring competitor since 2009, while Rhodes is currently one of the hottest stars on the independent scene and the current IWGP United States champion.
Rhodes was released by WWE in 2016 after nearly a decade on the main roster.
