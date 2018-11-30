Seth Rollins Blasts Becky Lynch; Aleister Black and Cody vs. JBL in WWE News

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Rollins Blasts Lynch on Twitter

SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch has taken to calling herself "The Man," and Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins seemingly isn't too happy about it.

In response to someone who praised Lynch as "The Man" on Twitter, Rollins tweeted the following Friday:

Rollins has referred to himself as "The Man" in recent years, but Becky has rebranded herself and arguably encroached on his territory in the process.

Becky was deemed unable to face Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series after suffering a facial fracture and concussion at the hands of Nia Jax on Raw on Nov. 12.

That hasn't stopped Lynch from talking trash on social media, but Rollins apparently wants to see the Lass Kicker do her talking in the ring.

Lynch will have the opportunity to do precisely that when she faces Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the first-ever women's TLC match at the TLC pay-per-view in December.

Black in Line for Main Roster Call-Up?

Aleister Black's time in NXT reportedly may be nearing an end.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Akhilesh Gannavarapu of WrestlingInc.com) said he "keeps hearing" that Black is being considered for a main roster call-up.

Black is a former NXT champion who recently returned to action after missing time with a groin injury.

In his first match back, Black defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: WarGames the night before Survivor Series.

There is little doubt that Black is ready to make the leap to Raw or SmackDown Live from an in-ring and character perspective. Given the fact that he is still owed a rematch against Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship, though, there may not be a call-up in his immediate future.

JBL Goes on Twitter Rant Against Cody

During the Dallas Cowboys' 13-10 upset win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, former WWE Superstar and announcer JBL directed several tweets toward Cody Rhodes.

While JBL has since deleted some of the tweets, others are still available on his timeline:

Ross W. Berman IV of Wrestlezone also screen-captured and tweeted some of the tweets that can no longer be seen:

On Friday, JBL apologized for a tweet in which he said he'd "kill" Rhodes:

JBL also suggested that he had been drinking at the time of the Twitter rant:

In a since-deleted tweet, Rhodes said, "I'm thinking JBL had a few drinks tonight," according to Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com.

JBL hasn't been a regular in-ring competitor since 2009, while Rhodes is currently one of the hottest stars on the independent scene and the current IWGP United States champion.

Rhodes was released by WWE in 2016 after nearly a decade on the main roster.

