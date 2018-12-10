UFC 232 Jones vs. Gustafsson 2: The Biggest and Best Fights Set for Las Vegas

1 of 4

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Even years later, Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson remains a treat to watch.

Gustafsson flustering Jones with his rangy striking and slicing up his face with jabs; Jones weathering the storm, making the adjustments and taking control late.

It was one of the few MMA fights that truly tells a story about the two men competing, and it's a pairing that fans have wanted to see revisited many times over the years.

It's nearly happened on plenty of occasions, but injuries suffered by Gustafsson and Jones' frequent outside-the-cage issues have made it feel like their first showdown was doomed to be their last.

Poetically, the person who brings them together is Daniel Cormier. Both men have had ugly beefs with the light heavyweight champion, but his impending retirement and capturing the heavyweight title has created a void at the top of the division. Gustafsson and Jones are both looking to fill that spot and that finally brings them together once again.

Can the sequel possibly live up to the original? That will be a tall order, given how much it has working against it.

Jones hasn't been seen in the cage since his July 2017 showdown with Cormier, which saw him get suspended for a failed drug test. Gustafsson has been out even longer, last competing opposite Glover Teixeira in May 2017. Both men will likely be a bit rusty and that will slow down the action a fair bit.

That said, this makes the fight trickier to call. At his peak, Jones is essentially unstoppable on every level but his two latest fights have seen him struggle to assert himself more than in years past. Gustafsson, meanwhile, has seemingly worked on the cardio that ultimately cost him his first fight with Jones. If that holds up, can he turn the tables and outwork Jones late?

There are a lot of X-factors in play here. Jones is undeniably the favorite entering the cage, but Gustafsson has all the tools to finally snatch the title.