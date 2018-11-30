Lakers' LeBron James Has Been 'Battling With' When to Dominate or Defer in Games

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James has proved through the years he is capable of taking over a game, but as he adjusts to life as a Los Angeles Laker, he knows he also has to trust his teammates.

That remains a work in progress.

"That's the challenge of things I've been kind of battling with since the season started," James said after Thursday night's 104-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "How much do I defer and allow some of our young guys to kind of try to figure it out, and how much do I try to take over games? I think tonight was one of those instances where they looked at me and they wanted me to close the game."

Los Angeles jumped out to a 24-point lead by the opening minutes of the second quarter. However, Indiana clawed its way back and evened the score in the third. James helped the Lakers regain the lead and enter the final period up eight, but as he took a few minutes to rest for the stretch run on the bench, the lead was trimmed to four.

Once he checked in at the 7:28 mark, he took over, scoring 12 of his team's final 15 points over the final five minutes. He finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Much was made over the summer of James' willingness to play off the ball more as he entered his 16th season, and as the three-time champion admitted Thursday, that has been an adjustment:

"I figured I wouldn't have the ball in my hands as much coming into the season, knowing we have multiple ball-handlers on our team with Zo [Lonzo Ball] and 'Do [Rajon Rondo]. BI [Brandon Ingram], Lance [Stephenson], Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] as well. Those guys have the ability to make plays as well. But I'm available any time we need a play to be made.

"...[It] is a challenge for me and is an adjustment for me. It's whatever it takes to try to help our ball club be as great as we can be toward the end of the season. And at the same time getting better every day."

James' comments came one day after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the four-time MVP has a tendency to ignore coach Luke Walton and call his own plays while running the point. Lakers president Magic Johnson denied that report on SiriusXM NBA Radio while noting the team doesn't want to turn into a one-man show.

"We are trying to make sure that we watch his minutes but also that we don't run everything through him, because now it is Cleveland all over again, and we don't want that," Johnson said (h/t McMenamin). "We want to get up and down."

Los Angeles has started to find its groove, winning eight of its past 11 games to improve to 12-9. James, who has averaged 29.3 points and 5.8 assists during that span, has predictably played a major role.

There are moments, like Thursday, where the Lakers will need James to take control. But if they hope to raise banner No. 17 to the Staples Center rafters, it will take a team effort.