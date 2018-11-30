Zinedine Zidane 'Will Return to Coaching Soon,' Says Son Enzo

Zinedine Zidane's eldest son, Enzo, has said his father will "return to coaching soon," six months after he stepped down as Real Madrid manager. 

Zidane left the Santiago Bernabeu in May after winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and La Liga with his old club. Enzo is on loan with Spanish second-tier side Rayo Majadahonda from Swiss club Lausanne, and he told AS (h/t Football Espana) a return is in the offing for the Real legend:

"My father loves football and he loves to coach, this is clear.

"It seems likely that he will return to coaching soon but right now he is resting, and this is something that he needed to do.

"Managing Madrid was beautiful for him but it was also hugely demanding and involved a mass amount of work, so he is now recovering."

       

