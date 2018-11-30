Lucas Moura: I Had the 'Worst 7 Months of My Life' Under Unai Emery at PSG

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has described his time under Arsenal boss Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain as the worst period of his life.

Spurs travel to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners on Sunday in the north London derby, and Moura will have even more motivation to succeed after he revealed the difficult time he had under Emery.

He told ESPN Brazil (h/t the Mirror's Darren Lewis):

"It was very hard—the worst seven months of my life.

"I had come from a very good season, I was second top scorer of the team, only behind Cavani. The following season, I wasn't even called up. I used to go to practice, I wasn't even in the game. I used to go back home. It was very difficult."

Moura had an excellent campaign with PSG in Emery's first season at the Parc des Princes, as he racked up 19 goals and 10 assists in all competitions from the right wing.

However, he played just 80 minutes for the Parisians last season, prompting his departure to Spurs in January this year.

He has been trying to prove Emery was wrong to drop him since. "I believe in my talent," he said. "In my quality. I try to show it—him—at Spurs."

The Brazilian said Emery never informed him of the reason why he was left out, but despite struggling under the Spaniard he has not held a grudge against the manager:

"I need to respect the decision of the coach. I know that it's difficult for him because he needs to choose 11 players to play. I don't like to look behind. I like to look forward to what I can do, what I can win.

"I have nothing against Unai, I respect him, he is a very good coach."

It's no coincidence the 26-year-old was shunted to the sidelines following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the club, as the pair are guaranteed to start virtually every game when fit.

Moura played 10 times for Spurs after making the switch last season, perhaps having lacked fitness because he had barely played prior to his arrival.

He has made 18 appearances this term, though, scoring five goals including a brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Though he has not managed to contribute an assist yet, it has not been for a lack of trying:

While there may not be any hard feelings lingering toward Emery, he'll be eager to prove himself on Sunday.

Moura failed to escape the bench in Spurs' last Premier League match as they beat Chelsea 3-1, but he'll be one to watch if he gets on the pitch against the Gunners.