Report: Baby Named 'Griezmann Mbappe' Investigated by French Authorities

A French couple who reportedly named their son "Griezmann Mbappe" after two of France's 2018 FIFA World Cup heroes, forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, could be forced to change his name.

La Montagne (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) reported the public prosecutor in Brive, where the couple reside, could order a name change. The local registrar deemed the name to be "against the child's best interests or infringing on the rights of third parties to protect their family name."

Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain ace Mbappe each scored four goals at the World Cup as they helped guide France to their first World Cup crown since 1998.

France ended their 20-year wait for the world crown, with Griezmann, 27, and Mbappe, 19, two of their major performers.

Griezmann has been one of the best finishers in the sport for a number of years now and has flourished since joining Atletico four-and-a-half years ago.

It's easy to see why French football fans might become attached to the forward as he's something of a likeable character, aside from his obvious talent on the pitch:

Mbappe already leading his club and country to major accolades and earning comparisons with former greats while still a teenager.

Both he and Griezmann scored in the 4-2 final win over Croatia in July, but it was Mbappe who bagged the decisive fourth to really put the fixture beyond their opponents.

That showdown at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is sure to have made a lasting imprint on many French fans, via BBC Sport:

The couple in Brive appear to be among that number but may not be permitted to prove their affection for the players as hoped.

"Griezmann Mbappe" is still named as such on his birth certificate for the time being, but the Brive authorities could order a change if the title is found to be an infringement on his rights.