Gareth Bale 'Very Happy' at Real Madrid but Exit Not 'Impossible,' Says Agent

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale is content at Real Madrid but "nothing is impossible in the transfer market," according to his agent, Jonathan Barnett.

Per MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer, the winger has been linked with a departure from the Spanish capital on multiple occasions over the years.

Despite telling Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t Spencer) Bale is enjoying life at Real, Barnett could not guarantee his client would stay there:

"Gareth is very happy at Real Madrid, but if we're talking about the future then nothing is impossible in the transfer market.

"Ronaldo was an important loss for Real Madrid. Gareth loved playing with Cristiano, but he's happy because he's at a top club.

"It's true that since CR7 arrived the foreign superstars are starting to consider Serie A and start looking at it in a different way compared to the last years."

Bale, 29, was primed to replace Ronaldo as Real's main man after the forward departed for Juventus in the summer, particularly after he scored twice—including a stunning bicycle kick—in last season's UEFA Champions League final.

He has struggled to take over that mantle so far, though. In 17 appearances this season, he has produced six goals and five assists, with his last strike in La Liga coming on September 1.

As the player best placed to fill some of the void left behind by Ronaldo, he'll have been frustrated at his failure to do so.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan gave some insight into his struggles:

Bale has been far from Madrid's only underperforming player this season, though, which has left them sixth in La Liga after 13 matches.

While he may have spent most of his time in Spain in Ronaldo's shadow, football writer Andrew Gaffney believes Bale has still been a key figure in their success:

While he may not always produce consistently, few players are more decisive than Bale in clutch moments, as he demonstrated in the Champions League final last season.

Real might not miss him too much week-to-week if he were to move on—they're used to operating without him anyway given his struggles with injuries over the years—but his contributions in their biggest games would be hard to replace.