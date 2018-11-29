Report: David De Gea Contract Depends on Mourinho's Future at Manchester United

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea reportedly wants clarity over Jose Mourinho's future before he signs a new contract with Manchester United.

According to the Mirror's David Anderson, the goalkeeper does not want to put pen to paper amid uncertainty regarding whether the manager will still be at the club next season.

As a result, negotiations over a new contract are "deadlocked."

The Spaniard was in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, though the club will now have an extra 12 months to negotiate a new pact, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

After a shaky start following his arrival in 2011, De Gea has established himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers. With his lightning-fast reflexes and cat-like agility, the 28-year-old has come to the Red Devils' rescue on countless occasions with some stunning saves.

Despite having a subpar defence in front of him, he has played a key role in helping United keep many clean sheets:

However, as Stone noted, a player of his talent would not be happy with having won just one league title in seven seasons.

United won't win the Premier League this season, either. They're already 14 points behind Manchester City and sit in seventh place, so the pinnacle of their domestic ambition will be to finish in the top four.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette noted their need to improve in that regard:

Their struggles are the source of the uncertainty surrounding Mourinho. He guided United to the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup in his first season, and then to second place in the last campaign, but the already somewhat unconvincing team have regressed.

As a goalkeeper, De Gea may remain at the top level for many years, but if he feels the situation won't soon improve at Old Trafford, he'll likely want to move on and pick up more winners' medals while he's at the peak of his powers.