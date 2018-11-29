Conflicting Reports Emerge on Patrick Mahomes' Endorsement with Hunt's Ketchup

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' love for ketchup may pay off.

Earlier this month, ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham uncovered the fact that Mahomes will put ketchup on just about anything—including steak. Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star added the second-year passer even uses the condiment on macaroni and cheese.

Not only did those revelations get the internet buzzing, but they also may have led companies to try to cash in on the moment. Heinz offered Mahomes free ketchup for life if he broke Peyton Manning's single-season touchdown record by finding the end zone 56 times.

On Thursday, Arrowhead Pride's Aly Trost originally reported on Twitter that Mahomes had agreed to an endorsement deal with Hunt's, but she later deleted the tweet. Sports business reporter Darren Rovell noted the sides have yet to strike a deal.