Doug Baldwin Says It Was 'S--tty' How Richard Sherman's Seahawks Career Ended

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, center, throws his arms around Richard Sherman (25) and Doug Baldwin before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin admitted he was unhappy with the way Richard Sherman's tenure with the franchise ended last offseason. 

As the Seahawks prepare to play Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Baldwin spoke about his former teammate's departure. 

"I thought it was really s--tty, to be honest with you, how it ended," Baldwin told reporters. "Would really have liked for him to stay here and had an opportunity to finish his career with this organization, but it's part of the business. It doesn't work out that way."

A fifth-round draft pick in 2011, Sherman spent his first seven seasons in Seattle. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season. 

As part of Seattle's cost-cutting offseason, it released Sherman in March to save $11 million against the salary cap. He later signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks' NFC West rivals. 

Sherman enters Week 13 coming off the worst game of his 49ers career. The 30-year-old gave up five receptions for 113 yards in a 27-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Pro Football Focus (h/t Kyle Madson of Niners Wire).

Baldwin, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2011, and Sherman's friendship extends back to their college days. They played four years together at Stanford University from 2007 to 2010. 

