Richard Sherman Doesn't 'Really Have a Relationship' with Russell Wilson

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 29, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers in action during the game against the New York Giants at Levi Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Giants defeated the 49ers 27-23. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who won two NFC titles and a Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-2017, spoke about his relationship (or lack thereof) with ex-teammate and current Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a Thursday press conference:

On Sunday, Sherman will face his old team for the first time since signing a three-year deal worth up to $39 million with the 49ers.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

