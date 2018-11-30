Southampton vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday to take on Southampton as they search for their first Premier League win since November 3.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in their last domestic match, after losing 3-1 to local rivals Manchester City earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, Mark Hughes' side are in the drop zone having gone 11 games in all competitions without a win, in a run stretching back to September 1.

Date: Saturday, December 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Southampton (333-100), Draw (5-2), Man United (22-25)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Based on the two sides' performances in recent matches, United's trip to Southampton does not scream excitement.

The Red Devils grabbed a late winner as they beat Young Boys 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but their goalless stalemate with Palace in the game prior was a difficult watch for many, including football writer Liam Canning:

ESPN's Alex Shaw was similarly damning in his assessment of United:

Up against a side that have scored just 10 goals this season—only Palace and Huddersfield Town have scored fewer—it could be another long 90 minutes for those hoping to see some life in this game.

Neither side is particularly good at defending, though, so perhaps something might give.

United have shipped 21 goals this season, which is the worst defensive record in the Premier League from 13th place up, so the Saints might have more joy than usual in front of goal.

As for Southampton, they've conceded 24 and have been largely disappointing since Hughes took charge last season:

If the hosts continue as they have done for most of the season, United should have plenty of opportunities on Saturday.

They'll need to be much more clinical than they have been of late to capitalise, and they'll also need to find an intensity and fluidity that has often been lacking this year.