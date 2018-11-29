Dolphins' Kenny Stills on Lack of Targets: 'I Can't Throw the Ball to Myself'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills has not been putting up his typical numbers thus far in 2018, but he doesn't believe that's any fault of his own. 

"I couldn't tell you exactly why I'm not getting more targets. I can tell you I'm getting open," Stills said Thursday, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "There are other guys open on plays, too, that aren't getting hit. ... I can't throw the ball to myself."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

