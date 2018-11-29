Dolphins' Kenny Stills on Lack of Targets: 'I Can't Throw the Ball to Myself'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills has not been putting up his typical numbers thus far in 2018, but he doesn't believe that's any fault of his own.

"I couldn't tell you exactly why I'm not getting more targets. I can tell you I'm getting open," Stills said Thursday, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "There are other guys open on plays, too, that aren't getting hit. ... I can't throw the ball to myself."

