Dwight Howard Reportedly Likely to Have Surgery on Gluteal Injury

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard "will likely need a surgical procedure" to address the persistent gluteal injury he has had this year, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, a nerve specialist recommended Howard undergo surgery, but Howard could seek a second opinion before he decides his next step. Were he to have the procedure, Howard could miss a large chunk of the season, per Wojnarowski.

Howard has proved durable throughout his career, appearing in fewer than 71 games only once (in non-lockout-shortened seasons) during his first 14 years in the league. That includes his 81 games with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

However, injury has plagued the 32-year-old's first go-around in the nation's capital.

The eight-time All-Star missed the start of the 2018-19 season, and just nine games into his return to the court, he once again found himself sidelined by a piriformis injury.

Previously, Howard's only major injuries had been of the shoulder (2012-13) and knee (2014-15) varieties.

When Howard has been on the court, he has been productive. He is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. Those may be a long way from his career averages (17.4 points and 12.6 rebounds), but they are still respectable totals.

And don't forget that it was just last season that the 2004 No. 1 overall pick reminded the basketball world of what he's capable of with a 30-30 game:

That type of potential makes the veteran big man a key part of Washington's rotation—when he's healthy.

Howard's injury means Washington will have to rely on Ian Mahinmi and Thomas Bryant down low. But as long as John Wall and Bradley Beal are playing, the Wizards will have a chance to be competitive.