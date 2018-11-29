Report: Paul Pogba Has Manchester United 'Exit Strategy' Amid Transfer Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly has a Red Devils "exit strategy," with his agent Mino Raiola said to be trying to pave the way for a move away from Old Trafford.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), while the situation around Pogba is calm at the moment and one of "tranquillity," Raiola is said to be working behind the scenes to try to structure an exit for his client that is "economically acceptable" to the Red Devils.

It's added by Tuttosport that the relationship between Pogba and Jose Mourinho has descended "from open war to cold war."



There's been speculation surrounding Pogba since the summer, with Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail reporting in August the France international wanted out of Old Trafford and was keen on a move to Barcelona.

While Pogba has performed well in bursts this season, he's been stripped of the vice-captaincy by Mourinho and was caught on camera having a spat with the coach on the training pitch.

In addition to Barcelona, former club Juventus have also been noted as possible suitors for the midfielder. According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Metro), Pogba has told some of his former Juve team-mates that he wants to rejoin the Bianconeri.

Pogba arrived at United for a club-record fee in the summer of 2015 having developed a reputation as one of the best midfielders in the world. While his talent is indisputable, he's mixed moments of brilliance with flurries of frustration in his second spell at Old Trafford.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho has had no issue leaving the 25-year-old on the bench for some crucial fixtures:

Still, United's best performances in recent years have come with Pogba at the heart of the team.

When he's at his best, Pogba is an irresistible footballer. He is physical enough to hold off most opponents in the middle of the pitch, although his technical ability and inventiveness on the ball sets him apart from many other players who operate in the same area of the field.

Those qualities would make the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and the majority of other clubs in European football keen to acquire him. After all, in a different setup for France at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, Pogba excelled.

Rob Blanchette can see why the Frenchman and other key players may want out of the club, too:

Despite the murmurings, you suspect United would be reluctant to sell someone who is a major asset for them both on and off the field.

At 25, Pogba still has his best years ahead of him, and the club will be hopeful he can settle into a consistent groove for the remainder of the season. If he does, Pogba can be the catalyst for a strong finish to the season for the Red Devils.