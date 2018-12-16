Ronda Rousey Beats Nia Jax Via Armbar, Retains Raw Women's Title at WWE TLC 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ronda Rousey retained the Raw Women's Championship at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on Sunday by virtue of her victory over Nia Jax.

Jax attempted to put Rousey away for good with a Samoan drop from the second rope. Rousey countered out, and so went Jax's best opportunity to win the match.

Ultimately, Jax was unable to avoid becoming yet another victim of Rousey's patented armbar. Jax tapped out almost immediately after Rousey locked the hold in.

Jax earned a shot at the Raw Women's Championship when she won a No. 1 contender's Battle Royal at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view in October.

On that same show, Rousey beat Nikki Bella in the main event to retain the title and set up a clash with The Irresistible Force down the road.

Jax's attitude has changed significantly since winning the Battle Royal, as she turned heel and aligned herself with Tamina.

Additionally, she has garnered a ton of heel heat because of her actions during a brawl between the Raw and SmackDown women's divisions prior to Survivor Series.

Jax caught Becky Lynch with a stiff punch to the face, which resulted in The Irish Lass Kicker suffering a broken face and severe concussion.

Lynch was supposed to face Rousey in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, but the injuries she suffered as a result of Jax's punch rendered her unable to compete.

Charlotte Flair stepped in as The Lass Kicker's replacement against Rousey, and although she lost by disqualification, she sent a message by beating The Baddest Woman on the Planet with a kendo stick.

Rousey bounced back quickly from the attack by defeating Mickie James in a title match the next night on Raw, while Jax had momentum on her side as the sole survivor in the women's elimination Survivor Series match.

Jax has also used the Lynch situation to her advantage by referring to her fist as the "Facebreaker" and soaking in the hatred she has received from the WWE Universe.

She looked like a legitimate threat to Rousey entering TLC, especially considering their previous meeting at Money in the Bank in June.

Rousey won that match by disqualification when Alexa Bliss interfered and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to become the new Raw Women's champion.

Both women are far different performers now than they were back at Money in the Bank, and there was plenty of intrigue surrounding their second encounter at TLC.

Rousey won and kept her undefeated record intact, but considering the equity Jax has built up as a heel in recent weeks, she doesn't figure to stray far from the title scene.

