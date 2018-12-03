Watch NBC's 'The Titan Games' 1st-Look Trailer Starring the Rock

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

"Titans aren't born, they're made."

That's what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells audiences in an exclusive first-look trailer for NBC's The Titan Games, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Johnson, who serves as the host and one of the executive producers of the 10-episode series, narrates much of the trailer for what he calls, "the biggest, most electrifying athletic competition series ever."

The video provides a look at some of the grueling challenges the competitors, who are described as "everyday people who are also extraordinary athletes," will face.

Thousands of people tried out for the chance to be on the show, and there is a glimpse at the selection process with Johnson making personal phone calls to those who are selected to compete.

"I wanted this show to be a reflection of my passions," Johnson said. "Every challenge these competitors will face is inspired by the workouts that have fueled me, the struggles I've experienced and the disciplines I believe in."

While the physical challenges stand out, the mental and emotional endurance of the competitors is also put to the test.

NBC Sports host Liam McHugh and esports announcer Alex Mendez are the announcers for the competition, while ESPN host Cari Champion is the field reporter. Each are featured in the trailer, and McHugh and Mendez explain the episodes will feature four women and four men competing in the challenges.

The winners of said challenges then face each other on Mount Olympus and eventually in the battle of the titans for the chance at the $100,000 grand prize.

Audiences saw a sample of the obstacles awaiting on the daunting Mount Olympus when The Ellen Show sent correspondent Average Andy to face the course. He had to shove over a large wall, push together other walls and climb over rolling cylinders, among other challenges.

There is something of an American Ninja Warrior feel to The Titan Games, which follows since A. Smith and Co. Productions teamed with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions to create the show.

A. Smith and Co. Productions is responsible for American Ninja Warrior, while Seven Bucks Production was co-founded by Johnson.