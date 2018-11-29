Valencia Reportedly Believe 'Illegal' Marouane Fellaini Goal Cost Them €9.5M

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United scores the opening goal during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on November 27, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Valencia reportedly believe Marouane Fellaini's late "illegal" winner for Manchester United against Young Boys during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League action cost them €9.5 million, as Los Che have managed their budget believing they would progress from the group stages.

According to AS (h/t Sport Witness), the Spaniards were furious when they learned Fellaini "deprived" them of the money even though they still would have had to beat United in their final match had he not scored a winner.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

