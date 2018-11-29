Valencia Reportedly Believe 'Illegal' Marouane Fellaini Goal Cost Them €9.5M

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Valencia reportedly believe Marouane Fellaini's late "illegal" winner for Manchester United against Young Boys during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League action cost them €9.5 million, as Los Che have managed their budget believing they would progress from the group stages.

According to AS (h/t Sport Witness), the Spaniards were furious when they learned Fellaini "deprived" them of the money even though they still would have had to beat United in their final match had he not scored a winner.

