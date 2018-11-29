Manchester City 'On Alert' for Isco as Real Madrid Exit Rumours Gain Steam

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Manchester City are reportedly "on alert" as transfer speculation surrounding Real Madrid midfielder Isco continues to pick up steam, and a move could come as early as January.

The Spain international has tumbled down the Los Blancos pecking order since Santiago Solari was named manager, leading to plenty of rumours.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus are also credited with an interest, but City are believed to be favourites because of their longstanding interest, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News).

Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) have also reported on the exit rumours, and AS positioned both City and Juventus as suitors:

