4-Star QB Max Johnson Commits to LSU Despite Offer from Uncle Mark Richt, Miami

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Max Johnson, a 4-star quarterback out of Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia, officially announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday:

As noted by Joel Anderson of ESPN, Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and the nephew of University of Miami head coach Mark Richt, who offered Max a scholarship.

Richt faced tough odds to land Johnson, however, as 247Sports listed 16 schools that made offers for the left-handed pro-style quarterback.

Johnson is a 6'3 ½", 214-pound signal-caller who is a member of the class of 2020. He's ranked fifth among pro-style quarterbacks in his class and 68th overall by 247Sports.

Per Shea Dixon of 247Sports, "Johnson also has nice athleticism. In February, he posted verified times of a 4.84 40-yard dash, a 4.57 shuttle and a 33.3-inch vertical jump."

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is forming a stacked class of 2020; Johnson is his third top-90 commit from the group. The Tigers also have the third-ranked team class in the 247Sports Team Rankings following the Johnson commit, per Dixon.

Although Richt will undoubtedly be disappointed that he won't be able to coach his nephew, he can take some solace in the fact that the class of 2020 is looking bright for the 'Canes as well, with Miami already signing three of the top 90 ranked players.